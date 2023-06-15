The Hawks' payroll isn't sustainable based on market an…

9 hours ago via Eric Pincus @ Bleacher Report

, Uncategorized

, ,

More HoopsHype Rumors
June 15, 2023 | 4:50 pm EDT Update
Brandon Scoop B Robinson: Scottie Pippen’s beef with Michael Jordan is surprising to Bill Walton: “I’m shocked and dismayed and those words are NOT strong enough to relate my feelings as the way that Scottie Pippen treats Michael Jordan.”

11 mins ago via Twitter

Uncategorized

, ,

“Watching David Thompson on TV, when he starred at North Carolina State, was my introduction to the beauty of above the rim basketball,” said George. “His professional career coincided with the ABA/NBA merger and the transformation of the game. I am honored to be part of introducing his vital legacy to the current generation of basketball fans.” “David Thompson was my favorite player growing up and I still believe he is a candidate for the best non-center college basketball player of all time,” said Meadowlark CEO, John Skipper. “It is a labor of love to have the opportunity to participate in telling his remarkable story.” “My fondest basketball memories are of David Thompson, whether it was watching him lead NC State to the title in 1974, sneaking into Denver’s McNichols Arena to see him defy gravity or conversing with Michael Jordan about his idol’s greatness, said Backstage Managing Partner, John Marvel.” “There is no better time than now for an audience to learn the legend of David Skywalker.”
11 mins ago via Joe Lucia @ Awful Announcing

, , Uncategorized

, , ,

June 15, 2023 | 3:52 pm EDT Update
Home