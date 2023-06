This offseason, Timberwolves center and impending free agent Naz Reid said he has been getting “closer and closer” with teammates Anthony Edwards and Jaden McDaniels, who, more than anyone else, are giving him the hard sell on staying with the team once the frenzy of free agency begins July 1. They have plans in the next several weeks, and it might be just a bit awkward if Reid isn’t with the Wolves any longer. “Leaving them would be a little heartbreaking, but they understand as well,” Reid told the Star Tribune in a Zoom interview Thursday. “Obviously we’re trying to push the opposite way to stay together. They’ve tried. I’m hanging out with them all the time. We’re getting closer and closer, so it would be hard for me to leave those guys.”