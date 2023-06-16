Former Atlanta Hawks head coach Nate McMillan is taking at least a year off from coaching, as he politely declined the opportunity to join the Dallas Mavericks’ coaching staff to spend time with family, league sources tell B/R.
June 16, 2023 | 5:38 pm EDT Update
Warriors receiving trade calls on Jordan Poole
NBA Central: The Warriors are receiving calls on Jordan Poole, per @MarcJSpears (Via NBA Today) pic.twitter.com/WE7wbSoRgC
Dunleavy moved from New York back to the Bay Area before the 2019-20 season. He decided to cannonball into the deep end of the job. This is what Myers had hoped for Dunleavy when he targeted him as somewhat of a West/Schlenk replacement. Dunleavy quickly became an elevated voice. He was given the title of vice president of basketball operations in 2021. Over the last couple of seasons, Dunleavy has absorbed more and more of the daily responsibilities of a general manager, as Myers had ceded a little bit more into the background and spent the last year or more contemplating his future.
Dunleavy stood in Myers’ place during the league’s general manager summits. He led meetings and guided on-the-ground initiatives. When the Warriors hired Kenny Atkinson and gave their analytics expert, Pabail Sidhu, more of a voice in the last two seasons, it was Dunleavy who often served as the front-office representative between Atkinson and Sidhu as the Warriors tried to implement more of an analytics approach to the floor. It wasn’t difficult to see the direction this was heading. Dunleavy was often the most visible member of the front office during in-season road trips. He’d spend 15 minutes after a shootaround in a long discussion with Kerr or be seen off to the side in conversation with a player.
June 16, 2023 | 5:31 pm EDT Update
Lakers have internally discussed Trae Young, Damian Lillard trades?
Trae Young and Damian Lillard are names that have been discussed internally by the Lakers but appear nothing more than a pipe dream, given the current asking prices for stars on the trade market.
Given D’Angelo Russell’s inconsistent playoff performance and the lack of league-wide interest in him, the Lakers should have the upper-hand in contract negotiations. One framework the Lakers have discussed internally, according to multiple team sources not authorized to speak publicly, is signing Russell to a front-loaded two-year deal – either with an option in the second year or a straight two-year contract – that both gives him the salary he wants and keeps him on the same timeline as James (player option in 2024) and Davis (has an early termination option in 2024 and is eligible for a contract extension in August).
Suns interested in John Collins, Malcolm Brogdon?
Two names to keep an eye on in Phoenix’s trade pursuits: Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins and Boston Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon. The Suns acquiring either of those veterans might require a third team to accept Paul’s outgoing salary — such as the Houston Rockets with their $60 million of cap space and counting — but Brogdon and Collins are a pair of players Phoenix has registered interest in during trade conversations with Boston and Atlanta, respectively, that date back to the trade deadline, sources said.