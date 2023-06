Dunleavy stood in Myers’ place during the league’s general manager summits. He led meetings and guided on-the-ground initiatives. When the Warriors hired Kenny Atkinson and gave their analytics expert, Pabail Sidhu, more of a voice in the last two seasons, it was Dunleavy who often served as the front-office representative between Atkinson and Sidhu as the Warriors tried to implement more of an analytics approach to the floor. It wasn’t difficult to see the direction this was heading. Dunleavy was often the most visible member of the front office during in-season road trips. He’d spend 15 minutes after a shootaround in a long discussion with Kerr or be seen off to the side in conversation with a player