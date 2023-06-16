The Hawks have told opposing teams Atlanta is open to conversations about all of its roster outside of Trae Young, league sources told Yahoo Sports. That does not mean the Hawks are actively shopping Dejounte Murray, whom the franchise sent three first-round picks to acquire from San Antonio last offseason, because Murray, in that respect, would cost quite a lot for Atlanta to part with.
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
June 16, 2023 | 5:31 pm EDT Update
Lakers have internally discussed Trae Young, Damian Lillard trades?
Trae Young and Damian Lillard are names that have been discussed internally by the Lakers but appear nothing more than a pipe dream, given the current asking prices for stars on the trade market.
Given D’Angelo Russell’s inconsistent playoff performance and the lack of league-wide interest in him, the Lakers should have the upper-hand in contract negotiations. One framework the Lakers have discussed internally, according to multiple team sources not authorized to speak publicly, is signing Russell to a front-loaded two-year deal – either with an option in the second year or a straight two-year contract – that both gives him the salary he wants and keeps him on the same timeline as James (player option in 2024) and Davis (has an early termination option in 2024 and is eligible for a contract extension in August).
Suns interested in John Collins, Malcolm Brogdon?
Two names to keep an eye on in Phoenix’s trade pursuits: Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins and Boston Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon. The Suns acquiring either of those veterans might require a third team to accept Paul’s outgoing salary — such as the Houston Rockets with their $60 million of cap space and counting — but Brogdon and Collins are a pair of players Phoenix has registered interest in during trade conversations with Boston and Atlanta, respectively, that date back to the trade deadline, sources said.
Hawks interested in Pascal Siakam?
One player believed to be on the Hawks’ radar of potential trade targets is Raptors forward Pascal Siakam, sources said, and Toronto marks another team front offices are closely monitoring for trade activity. Similar to the team’s position leading up to the trade deadline, the Raptors are said to still be deliberating various pathways to proceed with their roster.
To make a deal with Houston or Portland — the Blazers and Raptors have discussed both Siakam and Anunoby in the past, sources said — there’s some relevant context at play. With Siakam, any team acquiring the All-NBA talent would have to consider Siakam becoming eligible for a lucrative extension this summer, entering the final year of a $37.8 million contract. Anunoby has been a target of Portland’s for some time, although the Raptors have told rival teams they declined the Blazers’ efforts to swap the No. 7 pick in last June’s draft for Anunoby.
The most inbound trade calls Atlanta has gotten, dating back to the trade deadline, have been focused on young center Onyeka Okongwu, sources said. Okongwu becomes extension eligible this summer after a decent emergence in Year 3. The same goes for Saddiq Bey, whom Atlanta sacrificed five second-round picks to acquire at the deadline and surely intends to retain long term. That has led opposing front offices to pinpoint Capela and De’Andre Hunter as logical trade candidates for the Hawks in addition to Collins. It is important to consider, though, how much Atlanta has valued Capela’s ideal pick-and-roll partnership as a lob threat for Young, not to mention his rim protection ability when he and the Hawks’ lead guard have to defend the opposition’s same action. Plus, Atlanta values Hunter’s two-way ability in a league that’s still placing heavy premium on wings.