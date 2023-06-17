Quin Snyder was in such immense pain a few nights ago that he rushed himself to a hospital emergency room for the second time in a week. This followed his previous trip to the ER for a kidney stone that had to be “pulverized” with shock waves because it was deemed way too large to pass, and that procedure required a follow-up hospital visit to remove a stint, and then everything seemed fine before the pain from inflammation started all over again that night.
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
June 17, 2023 | 9:16 pm EDT Update
Michael Malone: The best coaches are not the greatest X's and O's guys
As the sweet taste of champagne drenched everybody and everything in the Nuggets locker room, Michael Malone hung up the telephone in his office after calling his 80-year-old mother, sipped on a beer and told a dirty little secret about coaching a championship team: X’s and O’s are overrated. “The best coaches are not the greatest X’s and O’s guys,” Malone told me Monday night, after the Nuggets wrestled a 94-89 victory from Miami to win the first championship in franchise history.
“Belief,” Malone said, “is such an important thing in sports … or life.” A champion is born of the belief anything is possible. Malone fostered the belief that something the Nuggets have never done was possible. He did it with F-bombs and hugs. “That’s what coaching is all about,” Malone said. “It sure ain’t about drawing up (bleeping) plays. It’s about building relationships and instilling belief.”
“OK, you do have to know your X’s and O’s to do this job,” said Malone, his explanation frequently interrupted by cigars being passed around the table and spontaneous recollections of how a zoom call with Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning in 2020 contributed to the Nuggets’ championship mindset. But there are a lot of great X’s and O’s coaches that never won, because they didn’t have the ability to relate, communicate and get players to believe. I learned this from my father a long time ago: The greatest gift I can give any player is confidence. If (Nuggets rookie) Christian Braun doesn’t think I believe in him, he’s going to be tense in a Finals game. But if that same player knows I have his back, he’ll go out on the court and play free.”
Brandon Robinson: Kobe Bryant is John Collins’ inspiration to play basketball. “He’s my inspiration — my entire inspiration to play the game.” “Kobe Bryant does that for me. He put on a show and didn’t back down from anyone. That’s just my favorite player. To see, hear and do anything that’s basketball-oriented is the Bean. Rest his soul.” More from Collins on Kobe to @BallySports: “Kobe spoke to me on so many levels, but, being a military brat and hearing how Kobe spoke about his work, dedication and pride for the game and seeing the effort and the love that he played with on the court … I loved him from day one. “He’s just the ultimate inspiration of what hard work can do, with being a leader and what perseverance really means, being loyal — all of the things that signify what it means to be a true basketball player and hooper.”
Is the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans showing its age? “If you look at it today, the Smoothie King Center is not keeping pace with the modern NBA facilities,” said Doug Thornton ASM Global VP. That’s the company that manages the arena and the Caesars Superdome for the state.
The building completed a multi-phase renovation in 2014. It may soon be time for another facelift. “The question is, what can we do,” Thornton said. “What can New Orleans afford.” It’s unclear if enough modifications can be made to Smoothie King’s current design to meet modern NBA standards. It has one of the smallest lower bowls in the league.
Thornton said discussions on what to do with the Smoothie King will likely heat up after the ongoing $500-million renovations to the Superdome are completed next year. “I will tell you that the Pelicans are extending their lease through 2030. We are going to take a fresh look at that building.”
Nick DePaula: Vanessa Bryant, @Lisa Leslie & @Trae Young unveiled a new court donated by the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation today at Wilson Park in Los Angeles — featuring murals throughout that celebrate the legacy of Kobe & Gianna Bryant. 💜💛