Brandon Robinson: Kobe Bryant is John Collins’ inspiration to play basketball. “He’s my inspiration — my entire inspiration to play the game.”
“Kobe Bryant does that for me. He put on a show and didn’t back down from anyone. That’s just my favorite player. To see, hear and do anything that’s basketball-oriented is the Bean. Rest his soul.” More from Collins on Kobe to @BallySports: “Kobe spoke to me on so many levels, but, being a military brat and hearing how Kobe spoke about his work, dedication and pride for the game and seeing the effort and the love that he played with on the court … I loved him from day one. “He’s just the ultimate inspiration of what hard work can do, with being a leader and what perseverance really means, being loyal — all of the things that signify what it means to be a true basketball player and hooper.”