Vanessa Bryant, @LisaLeslie & @TheTraeYoung unveiled a new court donated by the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation today at Wilson Park in Los Angeles — featuring murals throughout that celebrate the legacy of Kobe & Gianna Bryant. 💜💛 pic.twitter.com/eVxB5yh6F4

— Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) June 17, 2023