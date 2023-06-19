Bogdan Bogdanovic joked that he hopes Serbian national …

Bogdan Bogdanovic joked that he hopes Serbian national team coach Svetislav Pesic will invite him for the upcoming FIBA World Cup, and opened up about a posibillity of playing with Nikola Jokic: “That sounds nice. I hope it happens. He makes everything better; it’s foolish to even talk about it. He is a basketball player who controls the game incredibly well, and he does it effortlessly. He teaches you things that only he sees. Not everyone has that power to control the game like him. He would make everything 100 percent easier for you,” Bogdanovic said.

June 19, 2023 | 4:55 pm EDT Update
The Clippers are interested in a reunion with Chris Paul, sources within the team not authorized to speak publicly on the matter have said. He has pre-existing and strong trust with Clippers coach Tyronn Lue from their overlapping seasons with the Clippers when Lue was Doc Rivers’ assistant.
The Lakers for sure would have interest in acquiring Chris Paul, but only for the veteran minimum. If he were to take that from the Lakers, it would be a good deal for the Lakers and allow them to retain Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura possibly without hurting their salary cap too much.
June 19, 2023 | 3:57 pm EDT Update

Bulls placing high value on Zach LaVine in potential trade scenarios

The Bulls, according to league sources, are valuing Zach LaVine highly, as they should. He’s a two-time All-Star who is coming off a season in which he overcame a slow start to average 24.8 points per game on a true shooting percentage of 60.7 percent. One league source said the Bulls would be focused on getting a good young player, multiple first-round picks and salary filler if they decide to trade LaVine. Another said one first-round pick and an established, high-end player might be sufficiently intriguing.
58 mins ago via K.C. Johnson @ NBC Sports Chicago

