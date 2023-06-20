Kevin Chouinard: High-powered Hawks workout for tomorrow: Mojave King (G League Ignite) Seth Lundy (Penn State) Miles Norris (UC Santa Barbara) Brandin Podziemski (Santa Clara) Rayan Rupert (NZ Breakers) Cason Wallace (Kentucky)
June 20, 2023 | 9:15 am EDT Update
Timberwolves want Naz Reid back
The Timberwolves want him back. That is true from the very top of the organization down through the front office and coaching staff. Taylor, Marc and Rodriguez are all on board with trying to get Naz Reid back, sources told The Athletic. The discussions on a contract have gone on all season and will continue. It has gotten to the point where free agency is so close that Reid almost has to dip his toe in the water to see where the market is before he makes a decision. But the Wolves are very much alive in this situation, which was made even clearer by his presence at the practice facility on Monday.
The NBA Draft is two days away, and the Minnesota Timberwolves remain, essentially, on the outside looking in. They currently have only the 53rd pick, near the end of the second round, to play with, but have been making calls around the league to gauge the market and see if there is a chance to move back into the first round, league sources told The Athletic. The sources requested anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly about the team’s draft strategy. To this point, there has been no progress toward a deal that could spice up Thursday night’s draft, sources said.
BasketNews: According to our sources, Kostas Antetokounmpo is expected to join Panathinaikos Athens 👀 pic.twitter.com/9Wi9edM9vV
Marc J. Spears: The Brooklyn Nets name Kevin Ollie, Will Weaver, Jay Hernandez and Ronnie Burrell as assistant coaches and Corey Vinson as assistant coach/player development to Head Coach Jacque Vaughn’s staff.
New EuroLeague CEO Paulius Motiejunas revealed that there is already a discussion regarding the potential addition of a Play-In tournament to the competition’s format. “There are talks, we will talk with the clubs,” Motiejunas said when asked about the possibility of introducing a Play-In tournament during a press conference held in Kaunas. “The basis of our league is that every team plays every team. This is the essential axis on which we must stay and not return to the fact that there are groups, some come and others don’t. This will definitely not change.”
June 20, 2023 | 5:13 am EDT Update
Grizzlies not interested in Chris Paul
The Memphis Grizzlies have been floated as a possible landing spot for the 38-year-old. However, according to NBA insider Rob Lowe of ESPN, Paul does not seem amenable to potentially teaming up with Ja Morant in Memphis: “I asked some people last night, would he ever want to go to Memphis and be the veteran mentor that this team, who’s not going to have its point guard for the first 25 games of the season, so badly needs? Didn’t get a lot of good feedback on that one,” Lowe said on Monday’s episode of The Lowe Post podcast.
Wizards keeping Chris Paul?
Adrian Wojnarowski: “Chris Paul is waiting now for the Washington Wizards to continue trade conversations around the league about expanding this two-way deal with the Suns into a three-way deal that perhaps could send Chris Paul to a contender. (…) If they’re not able to do this, Washington imagines a scenario I’m told, where Chris Paul is their point guard this season. They’re in a rebuild, they’re reshaping this roster. I don’t sense they’re trying to bottom out and really tank tank.”
NBA player: 'Watch out' for Knicks in Chris Paul sweepstakes
John Gambadoro: I had a player tell me yesterday to watch out for the Knicks. It’s hard to believe that because when he came to Phoenix, his wife and children stayed in Los Angeles, and he could fly home on an off day very quickly. Being close to his family mattered. I still think the Lakers and Clippers probably have the best shot, probably more so the Lakers. Now, somebody could still trade for him with that salary. I find it hard to believe, but it’s possible. If he gets waived outright, I wouldn’t rule out the Knicks only because a player told me he was hearing they’re a good option for Chris, so keep that in mind. I think, in the end, everyone expects him to end up in Los Angeles.