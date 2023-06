John Gambadoro: I had a player tell me yesterday to watch out for the Knicks. It’s hard to believe that because when he came to Phoenix, his wife and children stayed in Los Angeles, and he could fly home on an off day very quickly. Being close to his family mattered. I still think the Lakers and Clippers probably have the best shot, probably more so the Lakers. Now, somebody could still trade for him with that salary. I find it hard to believe, but it’s possible. If he gets waived outright, I wouldn’t rule out the Knicks only because a player told me he was hearing they’re a good option for Chris, so keep that in mind. I think, in the end, everyone expects him to end up in Los Angeles