The Indiana Pacers and Atlanta Hawks were making headwa…

The Indiana Pacers and Atlanta Hawks were making headway on a deal that would have sent De’Andre Hunter to the Pacers, league sources told Yahoo Sports, but talks ultimately broke apart. Further details of the framework are still unknown, but as the Hawks have consistently looked at deals that could help Atlanta jump from No. 15 into the top 10 of this draft, the Pacers were not willing to swap the No. 7 pick in those discussions for Hunter, sources said.

Blazers willing to offer Jerami Grant $150 million, 5 years contract?

Speaking of veterans, Blazers forward Jerami Grant is expected to command $30-plus million annually in free agency, according to several NBA executives who spoke to HoopsHype. Multiple teams with cap space are expected to have interest in Grant, including the Detroit Pistons most notably, and could make a run at Grant, one of the top free agents on the market. Multiple executives around the league believe Grant could command a five-year, $150 million contract from Portland to remain long-term.
