Trae Young: 7’5 is really OD.. lol ! You gotta be happy for this Kid, he gonna be special ! Look forward to competing Killa🙏🏽🫡 @vicw_32
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
June 23, 2023 | 12:49 am EDT Update
Shams Charania: Sources: The Warriors are acquiring the No. 57 pick from Washington and taking Trayce Jackson-Davis.
Adrian Wojnarowski: Memphis selected Tarik Biberovic at No. 56, who will be a draft-and-stash in Europe next season, per source.
Shams Charania: Undrafted guard Markquis Nowell – who set an NCAA tournament record for assists (19) on Kansas State’s Elite 8 run – has agreed to a two-way NBA contract with the Toronto Raptors, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium .
June 23, 2023 | 12:38 am EDT Update
BasketNews: Victor Wembanyama’s first exchange with his new head coach Gregg Popovich 📞 pic.twitter.com/7okWrqqf05
James Plowright: Kupchak makes it clear they are actively looking for a vet leader “We don’t have that one person, the last few years it’s fallen to the coach to be that leader… We don’t have that person right now…Can we get a leader, someone who can play and lead in the locker room?”