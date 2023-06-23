There are still a handful of trade candidates that could be on the move with money matters in mind, most notably in Atlanta. In addition to previously reported dialogue between the Hawks and Pacers about trading forward De’Andre Hunter to Indiana, there were also significant talks between Atlanta and Detroit about moving Hunter to the Pistons, league sources told Yahoo Sports. The Hawks also re-engaged the Jazz about trading John Collins to Utah, sources said, but no deals for Atlanta’s veterans ever materialized.
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
June 23, 2023 | 12:02 pm EDT Update
Wolves receiving a ton of trade interest in Jaden McDaniels
The Wolves received a ton of interest in Jaden McDaniels, league sources say, with teams all over the draft board calling and inquiring on his availability. The Wolves rebuffed every offer, viewing McDaniels as a huge piece of the team’s long-term future.
Sean Marks on Cam Johnson free agency: I don't have a crystal ball, I don't know, expect the unexpected
Erik Slater: Sean Marks on Cam Johnson’s free agency: “I don’t have a crystal ball. I don’t know. I think it’s one of those things that maybe we should expect the unexpected. Things happen all the time in this. We’ll be prepared for that. Cam knows how we feel about him. we hope he’s a Net.” pic.twitter.com/hFsRy8XVRG
Victor Wembanyama expected to best offensive and defensive player in the league within four seasons?
Adrian Wojnarowski on Victor Wembanyama: It’s not just Wembanyama’s size and stature. There’s a spirit about him, there’s an energy around him that isn’t just his physical stature in the room that you feel. …. He very well could be an All-STar in his first season. There’s been no shortage of executives who I really respect in the NBA who think he could be the best player on both ends of the floor by his third or fourth year.
You’re obviously busy during the season when the Pistons are playing. Were you ever able to watch them? How familiar are you with Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey and the roster? Ausar Thompson: I’m very familiar with Cade’s game. That’s my teammate. Coming out of high school, everyone looks up to him. Cade was my favorite player in that draft. I said he was going to be the first pick. I was telling Amen that. It’s funny. He thought it was going to be Jalen Green, and now he’s with him in Houston. I’m very familiar with all of their games. Jaden Ivey is super fast, underrated facilitator and very athletic. James Wiseman, Jalen Duren and Isaiah Stewart … big bodies in the paint. Marvin Bagley. I know everyone. I’m a big basketball fan.
What’s something about your game that you think people didn’t talk about enough? Is there anything you’ll be able to show more at the next level? Ausar Thompson: My IQ, finishing at the rim, becoming a better catch-and-shoot shooter, coming off screens … I think there are a lot of things that I’m very confident in that others might not see. I believe in myself. It seems like Detroit believes in me. Every day I’m going to work to get better, and even if I don’t come in like that, I’m going to work to get there. I believe in myself.
You and your brother Amen Thompson, obviously, are very close. What is something that you’re into that he’s not into? Ausar Thompson: I play video games more than him. I’m not even a big video game guy. He doesn’t play at all, like rarely. I’ll be on Fortnite with my friends and he’ll be like, ‘Oh, so and so is on? Let me get on.’ He’ll play one game.
Duane Rankin: Hunter Hale has committed to play for Suns in #NBA Summer League, league sources tell @azcentral. From Kalamazoo, Mich., the 6-4 guard played college ball at Central Michigan, Grand Valley State and Winthrop. Averaged 22.2 points in Adriatic (ABA) League Liga overseas. #Suns pic.twitter.com/bMBWa0vRE8