You’re obviously busy during the season when the Pistons are playing. Were you ever able to watch them? How familiar are you with Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey and the roster? Ausar Thompson: I’m very familiar with Cade’s game. That’s my teammate. Coming out of high school, everyone looks up to him. Cade was my favorite player in that draft. I said he was going to be the first pick. I was telling Amen that. It’s funny. He thought it was going to be Jalen Green, and now he’s with him in Houston. I’m very familiar with all of their games. Jaden Ivey is super fast, underrated facilitator and very athletic. James Wiseman, Jalen Duren and Isaiah Stewart … big bodies in the paint. Marvin Bagley. I know everyone. I’m a big basketball fan