3 hours ago via Jake Fischer @ Yahoo! Sports
There are still a handful of trade candidates that could be on the move with money matters in mind, most notably in Atlanta. In addition to previously reported dialogue between the Hawks and Pacers about trading forward De’Andre Hunter to Indiana, there were also significant talks between Atlanta and Detroit about moving Hunter to the Pistons, league sources told Yahoo Sports. The Hawks also re-engaged the Jazz about trading John Collins to Utah, sources said, but no deals for Atlanta’s veterans ever materialized.

June 23, 2023 | 12:02 pm EDT Update

Sean Marks on Cam Johnson free agency: I don't have a crystal ball, I don't know, expect the unexpected

21 mins ago via erikslater_

Victor Wembanyama expected to best offensive and defensive player in the league within four seasons?

Adrian Wojnarowski on Victor Wembanyama: It’s not just Wembanyama’s size and stature. There’s a spirit about him, there’s an energy around him that isn’t just his physical stature in the room that you feel. …. He very well could be an All-STar in his first season. There’s been no shortage of executives who I really respect in the NBA who think he could be the best player on both ends of the floor by his third or fourth year.
21 mins ago via GetUpESPN

21 mins ago via James L. Edwards III @ The Athletic

22 mins ago via James L. Edwards III @ The Athletic

22 mins ago via James L. Edwards III @ The Athletic

Duane Rankin: Hunter Hale has committed to play for Suns in #NBA Summer League, league sources tell @azcentral. From Kalamazoo, Mich., the 6-4 guard played college ball at Central Michigan, Grand Valley State and Winthrop. Averaged 22.2 points in Adriatic (ABA) League Liga overseas. #Suns pic.twitter.com/bMBWa0vRE8
22 mins ago via DuaneRankin

