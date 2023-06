On paper, you fit quite well with Jalen Green. Looking at other guys on the roster — Jabari Smith Jr., Tari Eason — how do you pair with players like that? Amen Thompson: I think I pair really well with all of those guys. I think we’re a big lineup that can lock up on defense. I think getting Jabari and Jalen easier, wide-open looks, their 3-point percentage is going to go up. They’re going to be utilized in a better way. I think that’s just what we need, and I need them too