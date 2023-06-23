Cody Taylor: Former NC State guard Jarkel Joiner has agreed to sign an Exhibit 10 contract with the Hawks, a source told @RookieWire.
June 23, 2023 | 1:02 pm EDT Update
Ian Begley: Boston is adding former Golden State sharpshooter Myke Mulder to its Summer League team. Mulder hit 44 percent from beyond the arc with the Warriors in 2020-21. The 29-year-old connected on 41 percent of his threes last season (10 attempts per game) in the G League last season.
On paper, you fit quite well with Jalen Green. Looking at other guys on the roster — Jabari Smith Jr., Tari Eason — how do you pair with players like that? Amen Thompson: I think I pair really well with all of those guys. I think we’re a big lineup that can lock up on defense. I think getting Jabari and Jalen easier, wide-open looks, their 3-point percentage is going to go up. They’re going to be utilized in a better way. I think that’s just what we need, and I need them too.
A lot has been said about your jump shot. What can you say about it right now, and how can you improve it? Amen Thompson: Improving everyday, I’m just trying to get better. Become a better shooter. It’s going to take time. But I put in work, so I’m not worried about that. I know I’m going to be a great shooter. Just going to get to my strengths until then.
Jon Chepkevich: Western Illinois’ Trenton Massner has agreed to join the Miami Heat for NBA Summer League, I’m told. The dynamic, stat-stuffing 6’2” guard averaged 19.0 PTS, 5.4 AST, 5.2 REB, 1.6 STL en route to 1st Team All-Summit honors. Microwave bucket-getter with natural scoring talent.
Shams Charania: Undrafted Gonzaga guard Malachi Smith has agreed to an Exhibit 10 deal with the Portland Trail Blazers, per sources.