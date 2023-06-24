On the podcast, MacMahon also mentioned that Hawks forward De’Andre Hunter was discussed in the potential trade with Dallas, but the Mavs’ front office “liked the player but not at that money.” For the price of losing one of Green or Hardy, the trade with Atlanta just made no sense for the Mavericks this early in the offseason, especially with the avenues they decided to pursue. Dallas landed two first-round picks, shedded Davis Bertans’ contract and added the ability to use the full midlevel exception at $12.4 million in free agency.
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
June 24, 2023 | 11:55 am EDT Update
Mavericks turned down Josh Green or Jaden Hardy for Clint Capela trade
Tim MacMahon: The Mavericks asked for Clint Capela. My understanding is the Hawks asked for the Mavericks to throw in Josh Green or Jaden Hardy, which that’s a no-go. Those are young players that the Mavericks really like.
Jimmy Butler posts Damian Lillard's music on Instagram
NBA Central: Jimmy Butler on IG 👀 (Sorry for another Damian Lillard update) pic.twitter.com/3MKp7OLexh
The Cavaliers are keeping it in the family. Sources tell cleveland.com that the organization has signed Pete Nance — son of franchise legend Larry Nance Sr. and younger brother of Larry Nance Jr. — to an exhibit 10 contract. A 6-foot-10 forward who went undrafted Thursday night, Nance will be with the Cavs at summer league and training camp.
Tim Reynolds: Sidy Cissoko, playing to the home crowd in San Antonio this morning: “I don’t like the Mavericks.” And then he dropped some Spanish on the crowd. I definitely caught the “Muchas Gracias” part.