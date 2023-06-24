On the podcast, MacMahon also mentioned that Hawks forw…

6 hours ago via Sports Illustrated
On the podcast, MacMahon also mentioned that Hawks forward De’Andre Hunter was discussed in the potential trade with Dallas, but the Mavs’ front office “liked the player but not at that money.” For the price of losing one of Green or Hardy, the trade with Atlanta just made no sense for the Mavericks this early in the offseason, especially with the avenues they decided to pursue. Dallas landed two first-round picks, shedded Davis Bertans’ contract and added the ability to use the full midlevel exception at $12.4 million in free agency.

June 24, 2023 | 11:55 am EDT Update
The Cavaliers are keeping it in the family. Sources tell cleveland.com that the organization has signed Pete Nance — son of franchise legend Larry Nance Sr. and younger brother of Larry Nance Jr. — to an exhibit 10 contract. A 6-foot-10 forward who went undrafted Thursday night, Nance will be with the Cavs at summer league and training camp.
18 mins ago via Chris Fedor @ Cleveland Plain Dealer

