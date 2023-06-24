On Friday morning’s episode of Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective, ESPN’s Tim MacMahon touched on Dallas’ movement in the draft, which included the rumored deal between the Mavericks and the Hawks that failed to come to fruition. “The Mavericks asked for Clint Capela,” MacMahon said. “My understanding is the Hawks asked for the Mavericks to throw in Josh Green or Jaden Hardy, which that’s a no-go. Those are young players that the Mavericks really like.”
June 24, 2023 | 11:55 am EDT Update
Jimmy Butler posts Damian Lillard's music on Instagram
NBA Central: Jimmy Butler on IG 👀 (Sorry for another Damian Lillard update) pic.twitter.com/3MKp7OLexh
The Cavaliers are keeping it in the family. Sources tell cleveland.com that the organization has signed Pete Nance — son of franchise legend Larry Nance Sr. and younger brother of Larry Nance Jr. — to an exhibit 10 contract. A 6-foot-10 forward who went undrafted Thursday night, Nance will be with the Cavs at summer league and training camp.
Tim Reynolds: Sidy Cissoko, playing to the home crowd in San Antonio this morning: “I don’t like the Mavericks.” And then he dropped some Spanish on the crowd. I definitely caught the “Muchas Gracias” part.