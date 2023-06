On Friday morning’s episode of Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective, ESPN’s Tim MacMahon touched on Dallas’ movement in the draft, which included the rumored deal between the Mavericks and the Hawks that failed to come to fruition. “The Mavericks asked for Clint Capela,” MacMahon said. “My understanding is the Hawks asked for the Mavericks to throw in Josh Green or Jaden Hardy, which that’s a no-go. Those are young players that the Mavericks really like.”