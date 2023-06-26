Adrian Wojnarowski: The deal to acquire Collins deliver…

Adrian Wojnarowski: The deal to acquire Collins delivers the Jazz a versatile forward to play alongside All-Star Lauri Markkanen and All-Rookie center Walker Kessler. The Hawks and Jazz have discussed numerous iterations of the deal for over a year.

June 26, 2023 | 7:45 pm EDT Update
Taylor and his partners, Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez, did not want Reid to get to free agency, where several teams were waiting and could offer the 23-year-old more money or more playing time and a bigger role. The three of them consulted with president of basketball operations Tim Connelly and head coach Chris Finch and concluded that they couldn’t let a player of Reid’s work ethic, skill level and desire to remain in Minnesota leave.
Evan Sidery: The Suns are viewed around the league as the premier destination for ring-chasing veterans this offseason, per @Gambo987 (https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/burns-gambo-podcasts/id730683847?i=1000618415012): “There’s a concern from other teams that everybody is going to go to Phoenix before anywhere else, because of playing time. Phoenix will only be able to fill out the majority of their roster with veteran’s minimum contracts due to the combined salaries of Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal, and Deandre Ayton. pic.twitter.com/Sl95bviUdW
In Strawther, Booth tried to address Denver’s 3-point shooting off the bench. He said he’d made a concerted effort to balance the roster and not to cannibalize too many positions. And what’s fair to expect of the 21-year-old? “Get comfortable making shots,” said Booth, who suggested Strawther might play some G League minutes if Denver’s roster stays healthy.
