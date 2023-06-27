Collins has close to $52 million left on his current deal, plus a $26.58 million player option in 2025-26. The Hawks, league sources have said, could have had Harrison Barnes in a deal with the Sacramento Kings a year ago but decided not to do it. This draft season, sources tell me, they decided it was time to find a home to dump his contract to give the team more roster flexibility. They found the right partner in Danny Ainge and the Jazz. So, now everyone is going to have to come up with a new player to plug into fake trade talks — at least for the near future.
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
June 27, 2023 | 12:48 pm EDT Update
Jonas Valanciunas on the block
San Antonio was known to be waiting with a short-term contract for Reid and the hope of pairing him with Victor Wembanyama in the frontcourt, sources said. Now the Spurs will have to turn to other targets, perhaps someone like Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas, as New Orleans and San Antonio recently did business on offloading Devonte’ Graham’s contract, and the Pelicans, sources said, have since made Valanciunas available in search of more mobile, rim-protecting big men. New Orleans made one call, sources said, to Cleveland about obtaining Jarrett Allen. Another team that wanted to be in the mix for Reid was Allen’s Cavaliers, sources said. Cleveland would have needed a sign-and-trade avenue to acquire the talented big man. It remains to be seen if the Cavs will continue searching for other frontcourt reserve options behind Allen and Evan Mobley, or if the front office simply valued Reid that highly.
Damian Lillard has not requested trade
Clutch Points: “This was the meeting that a lot of the league was watching to see if Damian Lillard requested a trade, and he absolutely did not. In fact, from what I understand, the tender of the meeting was that he doesn’t want to put pressure on the Blazers, that he wants to see what they do in free agency, and that he’s going to give them time to do that. So this is an interesting strategic move. He said at the end of the season ‘give me veterans’. The Draft came and went, but no veterans. He’s still not pressing from what I’ve been told.” — Brian Windhorst pic.twitter.com/2oQSKGkkfc
The name that’s gained plenty of momentum as a potential Sacramento target is Kuzma, who once thrived down the road in Los Angeles and was nearly dealt to the Kings in 2021 before the Lakers rerouted Kuzma to the Wizards instead and acquired Russell Westbrook. Even with a new deal for Sabonis, plus the Kings expectation to bring back versatile forward Trey Lyles, sources said, Sacramento could have more than $25 million to play with in cap room, according to salary projections provided to Yahoo Sports.
Barnes’ likely departure from Sacramento, coupled with the Kings creating roughly $35 million in cap space following the draft night trade of Holmes and the No. 24 pick to Dallas, has rival front offices wondering what big swing the Kings are planning in free agency. Outright selling a first-round pick for savings, even in this economy, left many league personnel of the mind that Sacramento has a specific move up its sleeve — not just renegotiating and extending All-NBA center Domantas Sabonis for what’s expected to be in the ballpark of four years, $120 million, sources said.
Heat to waive Kyle Lowry if unable to trade him?
According to two sources, the Heat has been giving thought to potentially using the waive-and-stretch provision on Lowry if Miami is unable to trade him, though a firm decision on that has not been made. That waive-and-stretch mechanism would allocate his remaining cap hit equally over three seasons.
Dillon Brooks, Brook Lopez on Rockets' radar
While staying with the Raptors still sounds like it’s on the table for both parties, Houston is prepared to offer VanVleet a very competitive deal, while all those whispers about a James Harden return have noticeably decreased in recent weeks. The Rockets, sources said, are considering short-term, high-salary contracts in order to land top-target free agents with their $61 million in cap space. It would take a maximum contract to ultimately lure VanVleet from Toronto, sources said, which would top out at two-years, $80 million. Dillon Brooks continues to be mentioned by league personnel as the top wing on the Rockets’ radar, in addition to Brook Lopez ranking as Houston’s primary big man option.
Keep an eye on the Rockets possibly trading bouncy forward KJ Martin to create further financial flexibility. The Rockets have held an increasing number of trade calls on Martin with several teams since the NBA draft, sources told Yahoo Sports. Atlanta, Phoenix and Brooklyn have been mentioned as Martin suitors dating back to the February trade deadline.
James Edwards III: Sources: The Pistons have picked up the $1.8 million club option on Isaiah Livers. No surprise. The forward and 2021 second-round pick has impressed decision-makers with defense and shooting.