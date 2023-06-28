The Hawks, as another example, have made well-known contact with various teams about De’Andre Hunter. The Clippers continue to canvas the league, seeking what a trade package of Marcus Morris and Norman Powell can return to Los Angeles, sources said. But there’s yet to be any type of list forming for teams interested in Portland’s best trade asset at the moment: 24-year-old guard Anfernee Simons, who’s entering the second season of a four-year, $100 million contract. There were brief discussions with Cleveland about Portland forward Nassir Little before the draft unfolded, sources said, but no deal structure ever gained real traction there. An expected increase in league-wide trade calls Wednesday and Thursday before free agency opens Friday night can certainly bring more developments for the Blazers.
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
June 28, 2023 | 1:39 pm EDT Update
Cavaliers don't plan to trade Donovan Mitchell or Darius Garland
Brian Windhorst: First off, the Cavaliers are not trading Darius Garland. They’re not trading Donovan Mitchell. … I didn’t realize saying outlandish was such a trigger word, [after describing the Cavaliers’ plans this summer]. From now on, I will be very careful to be very bland. I will be extremely bland when I say the Cleveland Cavaliers are not trading Darius Garland.
Blazers lukewarm on Tyler Herro as part of potential Damian Lillard trade?
So where will Portland look? While any trade will be a collaborative effort between the team and Lillard, the Blazers will, understandably, want the best possible return [for Damian Lillard]. Portland is lukewarm on Tyler Herro, sources told Sports Illustrated. He is entering the first year of a four-year, $130 million contract.
There certainly were a few eyebrows raised this week when Trail Blazers general manager Joe Cronin publicly doubled down on Portland’s desire to build a team around Damian Lillard. Still, there is a belief among rival execs that the Blazers will not be able to do enough in the coming days to satisfy Lillard’s stated desire to play for a winner, and the two sides will eventually decide its best for both to move on.
Brooklyn, armed with a collection of Suns picks that stretch deep into the decade, can offer the most draft capital. And the Blazers could take a flyer on Ben Simmons, whose contract ($77 million over the next two seasons) isn’t as onerous as it used to be. Several other Eastern Conference contenders, including Boston, New York and Philadelphia, could jump into the mix.
Don’t expect a quick resolution. Lillard doesn’t want to request a trade, and the Blazers don’t love the optics of trading away their franchise player. But Portland, correctly, pushed ahead with its youth movement when it used the third pick on Scoot Henderson last week. When the dust settles on free agency, they may have to double down on it. Lillard averaged a career-best 32.2 points last season but at 32 and with $216 million left on his contract over the next four seasons, he’s an injury away from his value bottoming out. The risk of not trading Lillard before next season is enormous.
Suns want multiple rotation players as part of trade for Deandre Ayton
Will Deandre Ayton be in the Suns’ opening night lineup? Phoenix has discussed Ayton with several teams over the last week and reportedly nearly had a deal done with Dallas around draft night. The Suns have been seeking multiple rotation players in exchange for Ayton as Phoenix tries to flesh out a top-heavy roster built around Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal. While Ayton talks have cooled in the last few days, don’t be surprised if they pick up again over the next few weeks.
The Rockets had several internal discussions about Harden last season, sources told SI, with its front office—from owner Tilman Fertitta; his son, Patrick Fertitta; and GM Rafael Stone—in agreement that the team should pursue him. It’s unclear whether Houston’s draft, specifically the selection of 20-year-old playmaker Amen Thompson, altered that thinking, but the Rockets, with $61 million in salary cap space, intend to aggressively pursue veterans when free agency opens.
Among the names rival execs expect Houston to pursue is Fred VanVleet, who will command a $25 million to $30 million salary per season on the open market.