StatMuse: Highest TS% since 2000 (minimum 10 FGA per game): 64.3 — Zion Williamson 63.2 — Nikola Jokic 62.7 — Michael Porter Jr 62.7 — Steph Curry 62.6 — John Collins pic.twitter.com/8cIUk0FLGQ
June 28, 2023 | 8:36 pm EDT Update
John Hollinger: Mildly surprising that Kings would make a trade for cap space and then turn around and pick up Kessler Edwards’ $1.9 million option … which cost them about $800k in cap room versus declining the option and re-signing him to a minimum deal after using their cap space.
Michael Scotto: The Philadelphia 76ers will extend a qualifying offer to center Paul Reed, league sources told @hoopshype. Reed will become a restricted free agent after appearing in a career-high 69 regular-season games for the Sixers last season.
Michael Scotto: The Philadelphia 76ers are not expected to extend Louis King a qualifying offer, league sources told @hoopshype. The four-year pro will enter the market as an unrestricted free agent at 24 years old.
Woj: James Harden wants a quick outcome on possible deal with Sixers if he opts out
Evan Sidery: James Harden is prioritizing length of his new contract over annual value, per @wojespn: – Harden wants a quick resolution on long-term deal with the Sixers, if he opts out. – The real “challenge” between Harden and Philadelphia will be how long his new deal ends up being. pic.twitter.com/Mb9e3txDkd
June 28, 2023 | 7:37 pm EDT Update
Kelly Iko: G/F Nate Hinton will play for the Rockets summer league team, sources tell @TheAthletic. Hinton, 24, played college ball at the University of Houston and currently plays for the Cleveland Charge in the G League.
Staying with the Bulls was always his priority, but also came with a few changes he wanted to see. A source indicated that Vucevic had several conversations with coach Billy Donovan on how he was being used in the offense at times, so that was definitely on the table in the negotiations. Vucevic would like to see more touches, allowing him to play-make or attack in the paint, especially when he felt he had a mismatch.
Adrian Wojnarowski: The Sacramento Kings are picking up Kessler Edwards’ $1.9 million team option for the 2023-2024 season, sources tell ESPN.