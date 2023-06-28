James Harden is prioritizing length of his new contract over annual value, per @wojespn:

– Harden wants a quick resolution on long-term deal with the Sixers, if he opts out.

– The real “challenge” between Harden and Philadelphia will be how long his new deal ends up being. pic.twitter.com/Mb9e3txDkd

— Evan Sidery (@esidery) June 29, 2023