6 hours ago via statmuse
StatMuse: Highest TS% since 2000 (minimum 10 FGA per game): 64.3 — Zion Williamson 63.2 — Nikola Jokic 62.7 — Michael Porter Jr 62.7 — Steph Curry 62.6 — John Collins pic.twitter.com/8cIUk0FLGQ

June 28, 2023 | 8:36 pm EDT Update

Woj: James Harden wants a quick outcome on possible deal with Sixers if he opts out

Evan Sidery: James Harden is prioritizing length of his new contract over annual value, per @wojespn: – Harden wants a quick resolution on long-term deal with the Sixers, if he opts out. – The real “challenge” between Harden and Philadelphia will be how long his new deal ends up being. pic.twitter.com/Mb9e3txDkd

4 hours ago via esidery

June 28, 2023 | 7:37 pm EDT Update
Staying with the Bulls was always his priority, but also came with a few changes he wanted to see. A source indicated that Vucevic had several conversations with coach Billy Donovan on how he was being used in the offense at times, so that was definitely on the table in the negotiations. Vucevic would like to see more touches, allowing him to play-make or attack in the paint, especially when he felt he had a mismatch.
4 hours ago via Joe Cowley @ Chicago Sun-Times

