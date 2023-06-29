Lauren L. Williams: The Hawks are guaranteeing Garrison Mathews’ $2 million contract for 2023-24, per league source.
June 29, 2023 | 7:15 pm EDT Update
Shams: Heat expected to show interest in James Harden
The Rally: “The Clippers and Heat are expected to emerge in this process for (James) Harden, I’m told. Teams across the league understand a player like Harden will likely reach a preferred destination…” NBA Insider @ShamsCharania updates us on James Harden.
Evan Sidery: The Clippers are the “most prominent” team in trade talks for James Harden, per @wojespn: – Trade discussions have already begun between the Sixers and other teams. – Clippers are not interested in trading any of their “good young players” for Harden. – Philadelphia wants real value in return for Harden. Daryl Morey could be willing to wait longer for the right price. pic.twitter.com/hNkYG2QboK
Aaron Rose: The Raptors have extended qualifying offers to Jeff Dowtin Jr. And Ron Harper Jr. Making them both RFAs
Speaking at Fanatics’ inaugural Merch Madness Fan Gear Giveaway in Harlem, New York, on Tuesday, the Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell explained his excitement for Emoni Bates’ arrival in Cleveland. “I’ve known him for a little bit, so I’m excited to get him in Cleveland,” Mitchell told Fox News Digital of the 6-foot-9, 190-pound forward. “He’s got a lot of talent, man. A lot of talent. He’s going to be able to help us for sure.”
Clutch Points: Victor Wembanyama getting some shots up following his first practice with the Spurs Summer League team 🎯 (via @mikecwright) pic.twitter.com/0eYNQp0WPG
June 29, 2023 | 6:45 pm EDT Update
James Harden prefers Sixers to trade him?
Mark Medina: I’m told James Harden has still been “very positive” about the Sixers’ direction, but that he opted out to gauge gauging other title contenders’ interest. Given cap space issues, that’s likely realistic only through a trade. Nonetheless, Harden prefers the Sixers to deal him.
Barry Jackson: Heat has not raised idea of signing Omer at minimum. Omer’s agent, Keith Glass, said: “We’re grateful we got a chance to be there. Disappointed with [Oct.] injury; it was kind of a wasted year for him. We’ll try to find a place that values him and helps him reach his potential.”