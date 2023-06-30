“I feel like he was brought in to be a development co…

“I feel like he was brought in to be a development coach,” Young says of Pierce, “and I was trying to win… And those two things just don’t work well with each other…” “I was playing hard, but I just feel like we didn’t see eye-to-eye, and I just feel like he didn’t believe in me as much as much as the organization did at times, and we kind of just bumped heads. And to be honest, I have so much love for him…”

June 30, 2023 | 5:24 am EDT Update
Unlike during part of his time with the Lakers, however, James does not plan to advocate for any specific free-agent signings or trades, according to a person familiar with his thinking. Regardless of how the Lakers construct their roster when free agency begins on Friday at 6 p.m. ET, James also is expected to fulfill the remainder of his two-year, $97 million contract and remain proactive with maximizing his health entering his 21st NBA season.
If Strus is in play for the MLE, sources say he will be near the top of the Cavs’ wish list. But Cleveland decision-makers are getting the impression Strus will be too expensive and their offer won’t be good enough. The 27-year-old sniper would provide shooting, spacing, gravity and off-ball movement — all of which the Cavs lacked last season.
12 mins ago via Chris Fedor @ Cleveland Plain Dealer

June 30, 2023 | 3:23 am EDT Update
DiVincenzo is seeking a long-term deal that will net him between $9 million and $12 million a year, according to a source. His preference is to continue his NBA career on the East Coast. Signing with New York would also allow the 26-year-old native of Delaware to reunite with former Villanova teammates Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart. DiVincenzo and Brunson were teammates on the Wildcats’ 2018 NCAA championship team.
2 hours ago via San Francisco Chronicle

