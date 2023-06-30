“I feel like he was brought in to be a development coach,” Young says of Pierce, “and I was trying to win… And those two things just don’t work well with each other…” “I was playing hard, but I just feel like we didn’t see eye-to-eye, and I just feel like he didn’t believe in me as much as much as the organization did at times, and we kind of just bumped heads. And to be honest, I have so much love for him…”
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
June 30, 2023 | 5:24 am EDT Update
LeBron James not frustrated with Anthony Davis
“LeBron is not frustrated with AD. LeBron is thankful for AD,” the person told Sportsnaut. “Does he wish that both could play and stay healthy the whole time? Of course. But it’s not like he wants a guy to go out there and get injured.”
Unlike during part of his time with the Lakers, however, James does not plan to advocate for any specific free-agent signings or trades, according to a person familiar with his thinking. Regardless of how the Lakers construct their roster when free agency begins on Friday at 6 p.m. ET, James also is expected to fulfill the remainder of his two-year, $97 million contract and remain proactive with maximizing his health entering his 21st NBA season.
Yossi Gozlan: James Harden’s player option for 2023-24 is $35.6M. He was probably angling to make $40M next season had he opted out. He will still get there if traded thanks to his 15% trade bonus worth $5.3M.
Ian Begley: We talked about why Julius Randle is unlikely to be moved, teams being in touch with Nets on trades involving Joe Harris, NYK competition for Donte DiVincenzo & more w/guests @CPTheFanchise , @DanGraca & co-host @DanGraca :
Max Strus on Cavs' radar
If Strus is in play for the MLE, sources say he will be near the top of the Cavs’ wish list. But Cleveland decision-makers are getting the impression Strus will be too expensive and their offer won’t be good enough. The 27-year-old sniper would provide shooting, spacing, gravity and off-ball movement — all of which the Cavs lacked last season.
LeBron James: Sitting here watching Teen Wolf (1985). The last basketball scene when he didn’t go back to the wolf is the funniest basketball I’ve ever seen!!! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣. And why/how is ole buddy standing under the rim at the end to win the game with free throws🤷🏾♂️
June 30, 2023 | 3:23 am EDT Update
Knicks favorites to sign Donte DiVincenzo
The New York Knicks have emerged as favorites to sign Golden State Warriors free agent guard Donte DiVincenzo, league sources told The Chronicle on Thursday night.
DiVincenzo is seeking a long-term deal that will net him between $9 million and $12 million a year, according to a source. His preference is to continue his NBA career on the East Coast. Signing with New York would also allow the 26-year-old native of Delaware to reunite with former Villanova teammates Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart. DiVincenzo and Brunson were teammates on the Wildcats’ 2018 NCAA championship team.