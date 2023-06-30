Nevertheless, Trae Young feels for his buddies. The Haw…

8 hours ago via Paolo Songco @ Clutch Points
Nevertheless, Trae Young feels for his buddies. The Hawks star empathizes with what Williamson and Morant are going through right now, and he just hopes both men are able to pull through: “You hate to see it,” Young said. “I mean, for me, I know them personally, so I really hope they get out of this situation and pull out on the right side because they’re so talented, they’re so good. The league needs these types of players for it to go, because obviously LeBron [James], guys like [Kevin Durant], these guys are getting older, so guys are about to start being out of the league. “You need guys like Ja and Zion, to be in the league because they’re both really good dudes, and I’m pulling for both of them, and I think they will pull out on the right side. For Zion, I think it’s just getting healthy for him. He just needs to get on the court, and I just hope he really gets healthy.”

June 30, 2023 | 5:24 am EDT Update
Unlike during part of his time with the Lakers, however, James does not plan to advocate for any specific free-agent signings or trades, according to a person familiar with his thinking. Regardless of how the Lakers construct their roster when free agency begins on Friday at 6 p.m. ET, James also is expected to fulfill the remainder of his two-year, $97 million contract and remain proactive with maximizing his health entering his 21st NBA season.
12 mins ago via Mark Medina @ sportsnaut.com

Max Strus on Cavs' radar

If Strus is in play for the MLE, sources say he will be near the top of the Cavs’ wish list. But Cleveland decision-makers are getting the impression Strus will be too expensive and their offer won’t be good enough. The 27-year-old sniper would provide shooting, spacing, gravity and off-ball movement — all of which the Cavs lacked last season.
12 mins ago via Chris Fedor @ Cleveland Plain Dealer

, Top Rumors

June 30, 2023 | 3:23 am EDT Update
DiVincenzo is seeking a long-term deal that will net him between $9 million and $12 million a year, according to a source. His preference is to continue his NBA career on the East Coast. Signing with New York would also allow the 26-year-old native of Delaware to reunite with former Villanova teammates Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart. DiVincenzo and Brunson were teammates on the Wildcats’ 2018 NCAA championship team.
2 hours ago via San Francisco Chronicle

