Nevertheless, Trae Young feels for his buddies. The Hawks star empathizes with what Williamson and Morant are going through right now, and he just hopes both men are able to pull through: “You hate to see it,” Young said. “I mean, for me, I know them personally, so I really hope they get out of this situation and pull out on the right side because they’re so talented, they’re so good. The league needs these types of players for it to go, because obviously LeBron [James], guys like [Kevin Durant], these guys are getting older, so guys are about to start being out of the league. “You need guys like Ja and Zion, to be in the league because they’re both really good dudes, and I’m pulling for both of them, and I think they will pull out on the right side. For Zion, I think it’s just getting healthy for him. He just needs to get on the court, and I just hope he really gets healthy.”