“You need guys like Ja and Zion, to be in the league because they’re both really good dudes, and I’m pulling for both of them, and I think they will pull out on the right side. For Zion, I think it’s just getting healthy for him. He just needs to get on the court, and I just hope he really gets healthy.”
June 30, 2023 | 3:23 am EDT Update
Knicks favorites to sign Donte DiVincenzo
The New York Knicks have emerged as favorites to sign Golden State Warriors free agent guard Donte DiVincenzo, league sources told The Chronicle on Thursday night.
DiVincenzo is seeking a long-term deal that will net him between $9 million and $12 million a year, according to a source. His preference is to continue his NBA career on the East Coast. Signing with New York would also allow the 26-year-old native of Delaware to reunite with former Villanova teammates Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart. DiVincenzo and Brunson were teammates on the Wildcats’ 2018 NCAA championship team.
Windhorst: LeBron James cares more about playing with Bronny than he would about getting another ring
According to ESPN’s NBA guru Briand Windhorst, LeBron has now put more stock into having the opportunity to play alongside Bronny than on winning his fifth championship: “I honestly believe that LeBron cares more about playing with Bronny than he would about getting another ring,” Windhorst said.
Kawhi Leonard, Paul George on board with idea of acquiring James Harden
Sources say, however, that there is strong optimism on Harden’s side that it will indeed happen. Both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are said to be on board with the idea of Harden potentially joining their core, according to sources.
The Los Angeles Clippers are at the top of Harden’s list. They also reached out to the Sixers this week about a possible Harden trade, according to multiple league sources. You can see why they’d appeal to Harden. They’re in L.A. He could play alongside a pair of stars in Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. Of course, so did the Nets. And, from Dwight Howard to Chris Paul to Russell Westbrook to Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving and now to Joel Embiid, you could put together a All-Star team just with the superstars Harden has broken up with.
James Harden extremely upset with Sixers
According to sources directly involved in the situation on both sides, the Los Angeles native wants to play for the Clippers and the Sixers are already in the process of discussing his desired move. Harden is, according to sources close to him, extremely upset at the way in which the Sixers handled his possible free agency and has made his dissatisfaction clear to the organization.
Moreover, many believed that the late-May hiring of Nick Nurse to replace Doc Rivers as coach would lead to Harden re-signing. But in the end, sources involved in the matter say, it was a series of silent Sixers signals sent in recent weeks that compelled Harden to pursue that goal elsewhere yet again.
While free agency doesn’t officially begin until Friday evening, a player of Harden’s caliber could typically expect to have some clarity about the incumbent franchise’s intentions long before that time arrives. But in recent weeks and days, sources say, all indications on Harden’s side pointed to the Sixers forcing him to test the market before they would make an offer of any kind.