Clutch Points: “They say Gabe [Vincent] signed with the Lakers? Boy got paid. Congrats Gabe.” Trae Young reacts to the Lakers’ newest signing on IG Live pic.twitter.com/dNR2DXMEgH

Enter Fred VanVleet. The 29-year-old point guard reached an agreement to sign with Houston on Friday, team sources told The Athletic. The Rockets landed their top free-agent target on the market and, more importantly, finally signed a veteran at the most important position in basketball and their obvious gaping hole. “I think it’s a position of need,” former ESPN broadcaster Jeff Van Gundy told The Athletic recently. “They need a point guard and competitor. He would bring the right experiences, level of toughness and care factor that’s so critical into turning around the losingest franchise in the league over the last three years.”
2 hours ago via Kelly Iko @ The Athletic

