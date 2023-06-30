Clutch Points: “They say Gabe [Vincent] signed with the Lakers? Boy got paid. Congrats Gabe.” Trae Young reacts to the Lakers’ newest signing on IG Live pic.twitter.com/dNR2DXMEgH
July 1, 2023 | 1:11 am EDT Update
Grizzlies, Desmond Bane agree on a five-year, max deal extension
Adrian Wojnarowski: BREAKING: Memphis Grizzlies G Desmond Bane has agreed on a five-year, $207M max contract extension, his agents Jim Tanner, Max Wiepking and Terrence Felder of @_Tandemse tell ESPN. Grizzlies’ cornerstone players — Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Bane — are secured long-term.
Clutch Points: Tyrese Haliburton tweeted a clip of wrestler Ted DiBiase after Pacers agreed to give him a 5-year, $260 million max contract extension 🤣 pic.twitter.com/3TxO132dT0
July 1, 2023 | 12:21 am EDT Update
Pacers, Tyrese Haliburton agree on a five-year, max contract extension
Adrian Wojnarowski: BREAKING: All-Star G Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers are agreed on a five-year, designated maximum contract extension that could be worth up to $260 million, his agents Dave Spahn and Aaron Mintz of @CAASports tell ESPN. Haliburton is fully the franchise cornerstone now.
Barry Jackson: The 9.45 M trade exception created for Heat by Vic trade cannot be combined with 4.7 M trade exception from Dedmon deal and whatever trade exception is created potentially by a Strus sign and trade.
June 30, 2023 | 11:59 pm EDT Update
Adrian Wojnarowski: Oklahoma City is acquiring Victor Oladipo and draft compensation to absorb his $9.45 million expiring contract, sources tell ESPN. Miami creates a trade exception of $9.45M with the deal.
Tim Reynolds: In the trade of Victor Oladipo to OKC, as Shams first had, the Heat are taking nothing back, per source. Trade exception will be created; have to imagine there’s a 2045 second-rounder in there or something.
Enter Fred VanVleet. The 29-year-old point guard reached an agreement to sign with Houston on Friday, team sources told The Athletic. The Rockets landed their top free-agent target on the market and, more importantly, finally signed a veteran at the most important position in basketball and their obvious gaping hole. “I think it’s a position of need,” former ESPN broadcaster Jeff Van Gundy told The Athletic recently. “They need a point guard and competitor. He would bring the right experiences, level of toughness and care factor that’s so critical into turning around the losingest franchise in the league over the last three years.”