Scott Agness: Now official: Assistant coach Ronald Nore…

Scott Agness: Now official: Assistant coach Ronald Nored is leaving the Pacers to join Quin Snyder’s Atlanta Hawks staff after two seasons. Jenny Boucek moves to the front of the bench. And Jim Boylen, a consultant for the past year, is back for his second stint as assistant coach.
July 2, 2023 | 1:32 am EDT Update
Jazz want in on Damian Lillard sweepstakes
The list of teams that have interest in Lillard is predictably long, and it’s known to include Philadelphia, the Clippers and Utah. As Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes reported, a third team would likely be necessary in a deal with the Heat. Miami would likely send guard Tyler Herro to Portland in a possible Lillard deal, but he makes little sense on a Blazers roster that is loaded with guards and would likely need to be re-routed to another team.
But in the early stages of this latest superstar saga, there are strong indications that Cronin won’t settle on a Heat deal if he doesn’t truly believe it’s what’s best for the franchise.
Truth be told, Lillard was ready to ask for a trade Monday. After all those good times in Portland, where the kid from Oakland, Calif., spent the better part of 11 seasons thriving and thrilling in the Pacific Northwest, he was finally ready to say goodbye to the Trail Blazers and hello to a late-career chapter with a true title contender. There was nothing acrimonious or unsavory about their looming split, but Cronin had made it clear at every turn that their priorities were no longer aligned. Not with his words, mind you, but with his deeds.
Barry Jackson: Source said Lillard wants Miami because he loves the city;has great respect for Jimmy & Heat and is good friends with Bam.And chance to win.Portland hasn’t specifically told him yet that it will agree to try to trade him to Miami,but I would be surprised if they don’t accommodate
The Blazers had held onto the No. 3 pick in the draft that had come four days before, taking Lillard’s eventual replacement in Scoot Henderson and ignoring the message he had sent about his desire to use the asset as a way to land another high-level veteran player. According to a source who was involved in the situation, Lillard was still hopeful that the Blazers would find the kind of deal that would make him want to stay. But nothing of substance would emerge.
Chris Haynes: Portland Trail Blazers GM Joe Cronin issues statement on Damian Lillard: “We have been clear that we want Dame here but he notified us today he wants out and he’d prefer to play someplace else. What has not changed for us is that we’re committed to winning, and we are going to do what’s best for the team in pursuit of that goal.”
Mike George (Dillon Brooks’ agent): Congratulations to DB for signing with the Rockets. Looking forward to a great year! By the way, we will be visiting China soon.
L.A. is targeting another big man with its 14th roster spot, according to team sources. They are likely to carry 14 guaranteed contracts into the season, leaving one roster spot open. Mo Bamba, whom the Lakers waived on Thursday, and Tristan Thompson, who joined the team right before their playoff run, remain options to fill that 14th spot, according to league sources. The big man market has been dry so far during this free-agency period, so the Lakers could also wait to see if better options present themselves.