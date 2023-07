Scott Agness: Now official: Assistant coach Ronald Nore…

Truth be told, Lillard was ready to ask for a trade Monday. After all those good times in Portland, where the kid from Oakland, Calif., spent the better part of 11 seasons thriving and thrilling in the Pacific Northwest, he was finally ready to say goodbye to the Trail Blazers and hello to a late-career chapter with a true title contender. There was nothing acrimonious or unsavory about their looming split, but Cronin had made it clear at every turn that their priorities were no longer aligned. Not with his words, mind you, but with his deeds.