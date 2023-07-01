All NBA Teams All NBA Teams Eastern Atlanta Boston Brooklyn Charlotte Chicago Cleveland Detroit Indiana Miami Milwaukee New York Orlando Philadelphia Toronto Washington Western Dallas Denver Golden State Houston LA Clippers LA Lakers Memphis Minnesota New Orleans Oklahoma City Phoenix Portland Sacramento San Antonio Utah Lauren L. Williams: Atlanta sends out the draft rights … shares share tweet pin sms send email 10 hours ago – via Twitter WilliamsLaurenL Lauren L. Williams: Atlanta sends out the draft rights to Alpha Kaba to Houston for TyTy Washington, Usman Garuba, ‘28 HOU 2nd, ‘25 MIN 2nd and $1.1m cash Draft, Trade, Uncategorized Draft, Trade, Alpha Kaba, TyTy Washington, Usman Garuba, Atlanta Hawks, Houston Rockets Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week Views per day shares share tweet pin sms send email