10 hours ago via YossiGozlan
Yossi Gozlan: This will give the Houston Rockets additional cap space. They have $29M left. They also needed to address a roster crunch. They have 11 players now.

July 2, 2023 | 1:32 am EDT Update

Jazz want in on Damian Lillard sweepstakes

The list of teams that have interest in Lillard is predictably long, and it’s known to include Philadelphia, the Clippers and Utah. As Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes reported, a third team would likely be necessary in a deal with the Heat. Miami would likely send guard Tyler Herro to Portland in a possible Lillard deal, but he makes little sense on a Blazers roster that is loaded with guards and would likely need to be re-routed to another team.
1 hour ago via Sam Amick @ The Athletic

Truth be told, Lillard was ready to ask for a trade Monday. After all those good times in Portland, where the kid from Oakland, Calif., spent the better part of 11 seasons thriving and thrilling in the Pacific Northwest, he was finally ready to say goodbye to the Trail Blazers and hello to a late-career chapter with a true title contender. There was nothing acrimonious or unsavory about their looming split, but Cronin had made it clear at every turn that their priorities were no longer aligned. Not with his words, mind you, but with his deeds.
1 hour ago via Sam Amick @ The Athletic

The Blazers had held onto the No. 3 pick in the draft that had come four days before, taking Lillard’s eventual replacement in Scoot Henderson and ignoring the message he had sent about his desire to use the asset as a way to land another high-level veteran player. According to a source who was involved in the situation, Lillard was still hopeful that the Blazers would find the kind of deal that would make him want to stay. But nothing of substance would emerge.
1 hour ago via Sam Amick @ The Athletic

L.A. is targeting another big man with its 14th roster spot, according to team sources. They are likely to carry 14 guaranteed contracts into the season, leaving one roster spot open. Mo Bamba, whom the Lakers waived on Thursday, and Tristan Thompson, who joined the team right before their playoff run, remain options to fill that 14th spot, according to league sources. The big man market has been dry so far during this free-agency period, so the Lakers could also wait to see if better options present themselves.
1 hour ago via The Athletic

