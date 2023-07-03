Every member of the staff has previous ties to Udoka in his coaching or playing career, or both. Ben Sullivan is a former Hawks and Bucks assistant who began his career as a video assistant with the Spurs when he was hired on Udoka’s recommendation. Royal Ivey was an assistant with the Nets, including when Udoka was a Brooklyn assistant after stints with the Thunder and Knicks. Garrett Jackson and Mike Moser were assistants under Udoka with the Celtics. Jackson was a video assistant with the Spurs when Udoka was an assistant.
