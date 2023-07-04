The Atlanta Hawks have signed rookie guard Kobe Bufkin,…

July 3, 2023 | 10:09 pm EDT Update
After two volatile seasons in Europe, a prove-it-or-bust year in the NBL, and a pair of up-and-down campaigns in the NBA, Jock Landale finally had the opportunity to experience what it was like to be an immensely coveted free agent. The outcome: a four-year, $[US]32 million deal with the Houston Rockets. “It’s been a whirlwind,” Landale told ESPN on Monday, a day after agreeing to the new deal. “My phone went bananas… it’s obviously something I’ve been dreaming of doing for a long time: being able to earn my way up to something like that. Now that it’s here, it feels like another day. I don’t know if that’s a good thing or bad thing.”
“I felt as though I’d worked my way to when I played and when I played heavy minutes, I always produced,” Landale said. “If I can get the trust of a coach who has the front office behind me, and they’re all supportive of the decision, absolutely I believe I can play to that contract. I also feel that, given it’s non-guaranteed, there’s no ability for me to take my foot off the gas, and I feel that’s really important and plays into my character a bit. I’ve still got to earn everything.”
“I believe I’ve found a role that really fits into a mould that any team needs,” Landale said. “Playing between the gaps, doing all the dirty work; every team needs that. You look at Dillon Brooks, for example. That’s the certified player that he is. He’s someone that comes in and does the dirty work every night and gets the job done at a high level… towards the end of the season, I realised that the easiest way for me to do what I’ve done and produce at the level that I’ve produced is to do the dirty work and play off other peoples’ creation, and not really try and force anything.
July 3, 2023 | 7:34 pm EDT Update
