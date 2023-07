After two volatile seasons in Europe, a prove-it-or-bust year in the NBL, and a pair of up-and-down campaigns in the NBA, Jock Landale finally had the opportunity to experience what it was like to be an immensely coveted free agent. The outcome: a four-year, $[US]32 million deal with the Houston Rockets. “It’s been a whirlwind,” Landale told ESPN on Monday, a day after agreeing to the new deal. “My phone went bananas… it’s obviously something I’ve been dreaming of doing for a long time: being able to earn my way up to something like that. Now that it’s here, it feels like another day. I don’t know if that’s a good thing or bad thing.”