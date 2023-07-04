Adrian Wojnarowski: Alex Jensen has agreed to join Jason Kidd’s coaching staff with the Dallas Mavericks, sources tell ESPN. Jensen spent the past decade on the Utah Jazz’s staff, including several seasons as the top assistant to Quin Snyder.
July 4, 2023 | 3:17 pm EDT Update
The Portland Trail Blazers have been resistant in the Heat’s efforts to acquire Portland All-Star guard Damian Lillard. But Miami has privately conveyed that it has put additional player acquisitions on hold, at least for now, while working to find a Lillard package that’s acceptable to the Blazers, according to an agent who has spoken with the Heat’s front office.
Lillard has remained adamant about being traded only to the Heat. ESPN has reported that it will get “uncomfortable” if Portland tries to trade him elsewhere. It’s unclear what Lillard would do if faced with that circumstance.
In the meantime, the Heat apparently has stopped offering minimum contracts to free agents; at least that’s what they told an agent who has multiple free agents. The Heat’s high payroll precludes them from using exception money; Miami is limited to offering only minimum deals. The Heat’s reasoning for a temporary pause on minimum deals is twofold: 1). Miami already has 13 players on standard contracts, and the Heat conceivably could take back more players in a Lillard trade than it sends out. 2). The Heat won’t know what positions need augmenting until it completes a Lillard trade.
Jason Dumas: Cory Joseph first played against Steph & Seth Curry way back in elementary school in Toronto. Has known Wiggs most of his life too. Always cool seeing connections that go that far back. Also gave a shoutout to Warriors fans. Cory seems super excited to get to the Bay. pic.twitter.com/OFfLRxX0ca
Jason Dumas: Cory Joseph started 20 games for the Spurs the season they won an NBA championship in 2014. He credits that stretch of his career for a lot of who he is today. Says he wants that title feeling again. Definitely will want to check out our full convo on KRON4 tonight.
Clutch Points: “She the only one.” Anthony Edwards has a message to the females trying come up off his new $260 million max extension deal with the Timberwolves 😅 (via theanthonyedwards_/IG) pic.twitter.com/x2IIL5VIbx