1 hour ago via wojespn
Adrian Wojnarowski: Alex Jensen has agreed to join Jason Kidd’s coaching staff with the Dallas Mavericks, sources tell ESPN. Jensen spent the past decade on the Utah Jazz’s staff, including several seasons as the top assistant to Quin Snyder.

July 4, 2023 | 3:17 pm EDT Update
In the meantime, the Heat apparently has stopped offering minimum contracts to free agents; at least that’s what they told an agent who has multiple free agents. The Heat’s high payroll precludes them from using exception money; Miami is limited to offering only minimum deals. The Heat’s reasoning for a temporary pause on minimum deals is twofold: 1). Miami already has 13 players on standard contracts, and the Heat conceivably could take back more players in a Lillard trade than it sends out. 2). The Heat won’t know what positions need augmenting until it completes a Lillard trade.
1 hour ago via Miami Herald

Clutch Points: “She the only one.” Anthony Edwards has a message to the females trying come up off his new $260 million max extension deal with the Timberwolves 😅 (via theanthonyedwards_/IG) pic.twitter.com/x2IIL5VIbx

1 hour ago via ClutchPointsApp

