All NBA Teams All NBA Teams Eastern Atlanta Boston Brooklyn Charlotte Chicago Cleveland Detroit Indiana Miami Milwaukee New York Orlando Philadelphia Toronto Washington Western Dallas Denver Golden State Houston LA Clippers LA Lakers Memphis Minnesota New Orleans Oklahoma City Phoenix Portland Sacramento San Antonio Utah Kevin Chouinard: Kobe Bufkin said that he expected to s… shares share tweet pin sms send email 1 hour ago – via Twitter KLChouinard Kevin Chouinard: Kobe Bufkin said that he expected to split his time between being on the ball and off the ball. Noted AJ Griffin as another player who would be on the ball. Uncategorized AJ Griffin, Kobe Bufkin, Atlanta Hawks Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week Views per day shares share tweet pin sms send email