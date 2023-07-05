All NBA Teams All NBA Teams Eastern Atlanta Boston Brooklyn Charlotte Chicago Cleveland Detroit Indiana Miami Milwaukee New York Orlando Philadelphia Toronto Washington Western Dallas Denver Golden State Houston LA Clippers LA Lakers Memphis Minnesota New Orleans Oklahoma City Phoenix Portland Sacramento San Antonio Utah Kevin Chouinard: Kobe Bufkin said that, among the veter… shares share tweet pin sms send email 1 hour ago – via Twitter KLChouinard Kevin Chouinard: Kobe Bufkin said that, among the veteran Hawks, he has talked with Trae Young, Dejounte Murray and Saddiq Bey since being drafted. Uncategorized Dejounte Murray, Kobe Bufkin, Saddiq Bey, Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week Views per day shares share tweet pin sms send email