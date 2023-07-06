There have only been three teams to finish undefeated at the Peach Jam and win a championship. The 2016 Mokan Elite team, led by Young and Porter, was one of them. Porter averaged 26.4 points, 11.4 rebounds and 3.0 steals on 58.6/43.3/86.5 shooting splits before heading off to play collegiately at Missouri. Young averaged 27.0 points, 7.2 assists and 3.8 rebounds on 55.3/47.5/89.7 shooting splits. As a freshman at Oklahoma, Young made history by leading the nation in points and assists per game. Alec Kinsky (The Circuit): “Those eight games were the best basketball by a duo that I’ve seen at the grassroots level. They closed Peach Jam with wins of 33, 22 and 28 points. Complete dominance.”
July 6, 2023 | 6:41 am EDT Update
Yossi Gozlan: The Dallas Mavericks can give Grant Williams more than a market-value contract through Reggie Bullock’s contract alone. I’ll be interested in the terms because staying below the apron while still keeping Tim Hardaway Jr. and JaVale McGee will be tricky. Reggie Bullock has a trade bonus worth $524,480. The San Antonio Spurs are left with $15.1M in cap space with the acquisition of Bullock. They could have a little more depending on what they do with Lamar Stevens.
Los Angeles Lakers governor Jeanie Buss recently came out with her Top 5 list of most important players in franchise history. She picked Kobe Bryant, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, LeBron James, Magic Johnson, and Phil Jackson. There was (at least) one glaring absentee from the list — a guy who goes by the name of Shaquille O’Neal. Shaq himself caught wind of the savagery from Jeanie and the Hall of Fame center and three-time Lakers champ, among other things, could not help but react to her former employer treating him as the odd man out. O’Neal took to Instagram to air his grievance. Shaquille O’Neal: whyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy
This year marks the centennial anniversary of Naismith Hall of Famer Bob Douglas assembling arguably the best pro hoops team preceding integration: the New York Renaissance. “The long-term impact was that (the Renaissance) inspired so many young Black people to play basketball that they made integration of the game inevitable,” basketball legend, culture writer and New York native Kareem Abdul-Jabbar told The Athletic by way of his longtime manager and business partner of 30 years, Deborah Morales.
“The brackets had been deliberately set up so the Globetrotters and Renaissance couldn’t both make it to the finals,” Abdul-Jabbar said about the 1939 tournament field. “It would’ve been unacceptable to the White audiences, players and owners to have two Black teams eliminate all the White teams. So, having the Renaissance win was a win for Blacks — not just as players, but as management.” Douglas and the Renaissance continued etching their legacies as the 1940s continued. The team finished second in WPBT history with two title-round berths and 10 appearances. In exhibition games, they made $500 per appearance and earned a gate percentage when playing against newly formed ABL squads. The last of those WPBT runs ended in a 1948 championship defeat against the all-White Minneapolis Lakers, who took the title with a 75-71 victory. Clifton (Renaissance-high 24 points) and George Mikan (game-high 40) dueled in a hotly contested bout.
Since the Renaissance’s prime, many other basketball pioneers have done their part to push the game forward. But even an icon among icons recognizes Douglas’ contributions as critical paradigm shifts. “Basketball is a sport, but on the professional level, it’s also showbiz,” Abdul-Jabbar said. “The whole point is to get people to buy tickets or watch on TV. Douglas was an innovator in getting people to buy tickets through hyped rivalries and working the Black community. “Finding out about the achievements — and the fact that they were owned by a Black man — gave me an enormous boost of pride.” Douglas was 96 years old when he died July 16, 1979. In 2014, the Renaissance Ballroom, which he helped manage until 1973, was sold for $15 million, closing a valuable but underrated chapter in basketball history.
With so many professional basketball players as alums of this tournament, who were the best of the best? The Athletic spoke to former and current AAU coaches, scouts, directors, players and personnel who have participated in the Peach Jam since 2010. De’Aaron Fox (Houston Hoops) Since his high school days, we haven’t seen a player with this kind of speed with the ball in his hands. Fox played in three Peach Jams and is one of the best high school players I have ever seen. With his overall athleticism and competitiveness on both ends, Fox was and still is a special talent.