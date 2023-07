“The brackets had been deliberately set up so the Globetrotters and Renaissance couldn’t both make it to the finals,” Abdul-Jabbar said about the 1939 tournament field. “It would’ve been unacceptable to the White audiences, players and owners to have two Black teams eliminate all the White teams. So, having the Renaissance win was a win for Blacks — not just as players, but as management.” Douglas and the Renaissance continued etching their legacies as the 1940s continued. The team finished second in WPBT history with two title-round berths and 10 appearances. In exhibition games, they made $500 per appearance and earned a gate percentage when playing against newly formed ABL squads. The last of those WPBT runs ended in a 1948 championship defeat against the all-White Minneapolis Lakers, who took the title with a 75-71 victory. Clifton (Renaissance-high 24 points) and George Mikan (game-high 40) dueled in a hotly contested bout.