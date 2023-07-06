The Blazers, according to sources, are after a major bi…

7 hours ago via Aaron Fentress @ Oregonian
The Blazers, according to sources, are after a major big haul of assets for Lillard. A deal in the ballpark of what Brooklyn received for Kevin Durant, or what Utah received from Minnesota for Rudy Gobert, and from Cleveland for Donovan Mitchell. Each deal involved three to four first-round picks and solid to good players. As of now, according to a league source, Miami’s best offer to Portland hasn’t even reached the levels of what San Antonio received last year for guard Dejounte Murray. The Spurs received three first-round picks and forward Danilo Gallinari in that trade for the one-time All-Star.

July 6, 2023 | 6:29 pm EDT Update

Keegan Murray not on Kings Summer League roster in Las Vegas

James Ham: Kings announce Las Vegas Summer League roster. Kessler Edwards will play. Keegan Murray will not. pic.twitter.com/Iq5qTFhiKE

44 mins ago via James_HamNBA

