The Blazers, according to sources, are after a major big haul of assets for Lillard. A deal in the ballpark of what Brooklyn received for Kevin Durant, or what Utah received from Minnesota for Rudy Gobert, and from Cleveland for Donovan Mitchell. Each deal involved three to four first-round picks and solid to good players. As of now, according to a league source, Miami’s best offer to Portland hasn’t even reached the levels of what San Antonio received last year for guard Dejounte Murray. The Spurs received three first-round picks and forward Danilo Gallinari in that trade for the one-time All-Star.
July 6, 2023 | 6:29 pm EDT Update
Hawks give Dejounte Murray a four-year extension
Chris Haynes: All-Star guard Dejounte Murray with CEO of @KlutchSports Rich Paul and Atlanta Hawks have reached an agreement on a four-year, $120 million extension, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. pic.twitter.com/jfQdUX2goL
Shams Charania: Atlanta Hawks All-Star Dejounte Murray and CEO of Klutch Sports Rich Paul are finalizing a four-year, $120 million veteran maximum extension with the franchise, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Deal includes a player option.
Fred Katz: Jacob Toppin’s contract with the Knicks is not a two-way, sources tell The Athletic. Instead, Toppin signed an exhibit 10 deal, which guarantees him $75K.
Eric Nehm: The Bucks have made the signing of Malik Beasley officially official. pic.twitter.com/04SNE78EHv
Keegan Murray not on Kings Summer League roster in Las Vegas
James Ham: Kings announce Las Vegas Summer League roster. Kessler Edwards will play. Keegan Murray will not. pic.twitter.com/Iq5qTFhiKE
“I do what I should for my client. Some teams I did call. Other teams have called me,” Lillard’s agent, Aaron Goodwin, told the Miami Herald on Thursday in his first public comments since his client asked for a trade. “It’s a respectful relationship with most teams. Truthfully, he wants to play in Miami. Period.”
Nikola Jovic has been the Heat’s best player through two games of summer league. He scored 22 on Wednesday after a 21-point opener and is consistently getting to the basket. “He’s done a hell of a job in putting the sweat equity into all of this through the course of the season,” Butler said.