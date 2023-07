The Blazers, according to sources, are after a major big haul of assets for Lillard. A deal in the ballpark of what Brooklyn received for Kevin Durant, or what Utah received from Minnesota for Rudy Gobert, and from Cleveland for Donovan Mitchell. Each deal involved three to four first-round picks and solid to good players. As of now, according to a league source, Miami’s best offer to Portland hasn’t even reached the levels of what San Antonio received last year for guard Dejounte Murray. The Spurs received three first-round picks and forward Danilo Gallinari in that trade for the one-time All-Star