4 hours ago via KellyIko
Kelly Iko: Per sources to @TheAthletic — • 2nd rounder to Brooklyn is top-55 protected. • Two 2nd round picks to Atlanta are unprotected. • Two 2nd round picks to OKC are unprotected. In addition, there is a modification on one of the conditional 2nds from 2019 Westbrook/CP3 trade.

July 6, 2023 | 6:29 pm EDT Update

Keegan Murray not on Kings Summer League roster in Las Vegas

James Ham: Kings announce Las Vegas Summer League roster. Kessler Edwards will play. Keegan Murray will not. pic.twitter.com/Iq5qTFhiKE

18 mins ago via James_HamNBA

