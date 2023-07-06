Shams Charania: Atlanta Hawks All-Star Dejounte Murray …

47 mins ago via ShamsCharania
Shams Charania: Atlanta Hawks All-Star Dejounte Murray and CEO of Klutch Sports Rich Paul are finalizing a four-year, $120 million veteran maximum extension with the franchise, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Deal includes a player option.

July 6, 2023 | 6:29 pm EDT Update

Keegan Murray not on Kings Summer League roster in Las Vegas

James Ham: Kings announce Las Vegas Summer League roster. Kessler Edwards will play. Keegan Murray will not. pic.twitter.com/Iq5qTFhiKE

47 mins ago via James_HamNBA

