3 hours ago via KellyIko
Kelly Iko: Update on #Rockets trades, per sources to @TheAthletic: • w/ BK — Houston sending ‘24 top-55 protected BK 2nd, receiving ‘28 MIL 2nd. • w/ ATL — Houston sending ‘25 MIN 2nd, ‘28 HOU 2nd. • w/ OKC — Houston sending ‘29 and ‘30 HOU 2nds.

July 7, 2023 | 6:14 pm EDT Update
Brian Windhorst: The Kings really wanted Kris Murray from Iowa to pair with his brother, Keegan. They had the 24th pick and when Kris Murray went right in front of them, it was like, ‘Well, we couldn’t have the guy we wanted,’ so they traded the pick to Dallas for O-Max Prosper. They offloaded Richaun Holmes in the deal. That wasn’t something that they went into the draft like, ‘Oh, we’re going to make a move and get cap space.’ It was a draft-night maneuver and they saw an opportunity to get some flexibility and they did it.
39 mins ago via Cody Taylor @ The Rookie Wire

The Maravich card becomes fifth-most-expensive vintage (pre-1980) basketball card behind a 1948 Bowman George Mikan rookie card ($800,000 on eBay), a 1961 Fleer Wilt Chamberlain rookie card ($670,000, a private PWCC sale) and two Bill Russell rookie cards ($660,000 and $630,000, via PWCC and Heritage Auctions, respectively). The Maravich card from the highly sought-after set is the most expensive 1970 Topps basketball card of all time.
39 mins ago via Dan Hajducky @ ESPN

Along with the Maravich card, six other PSA 10 “tall boy” cards from 1969 were purchased Thursday for player-record prices: a Walt Frazier rookie card ($252,000), a Willis Reed rookie card ($150,000), a Nate Thurmond rookie card ($114,000), a Wes Unseld rookie card ($111,000) and non-rookie cards of Oscar Robertson ($186,000) and Jerry West ($180,000).
39 mins ago via Dan Hajducky @ ESPN

July 7, 2023 | 5:47 pm EDT Update
