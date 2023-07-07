Kelly Iko: Update on #Rockets trades, per sources to @TheAthletic: • w/ BK — Houston sending ‘24 top-55 protected BK 2nd, receiving ‘28 MIL 2nd. • w/ ATL — Houston sending ‘25 MIN 2nd, ‘28 HOU 2nd. • w/ OKC — Houston sending ‘29 and ‘30 HOU 2nds.
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
July 7, 2023 | 6:14 pm EDT Update
Zion Williamson available "for the right situation"
Jake Madison: Chris Haynes says on the broadcast that “over the last 3, 4 months talking to league executives around the league it was made clear that Zion Williamson could be made available for the right situation and the right package” “Not saying he was clearly available but Zion can be had”
Brian Windhorst: The Kings really wanted Kris Murray from Iowa to pair with his brother, Keegan. They had the 24th pick and when Kris Murray went right in front of them, it was like, ‘Well, we couldn’t have the guy we wanted,’ so they traded the pick to Dallas for O-Max Prosper. They offloaded Richaun Holmes in the deal. That wasn’t something that they went into the draft like, ‘Oh, we’re going to make a move and get cap space.’ It was a draft-night maneuver and they saw an opportunity to get some flexibility and they did it.
Chase Hughes: The Wizards announce Jordan Poole will wear No. 13 in D.C. Vernon Carey Jr. was the most recent player to wear it. Some other notables: Thomas Bryant, Marcin Gortat, Kevin Seraphin and Stan Love
Law Murray: Mason Plumlee re-signing is OFFICIAL. And here is L Frank official statement praising Mason Plumlee offensively
A 1970 Topps Pete Maravich “tall boy” rookie card — a perfect, gem-mint 10 from card grader PSA — sold via PWCC Marketplace on Thursday night for $552,000, a record for any “Pistol Pete” item, sports card or memorabilia. The card is one of only two copies of the 1970 Topps Maravich card to receive a perfect grade from PSA.
The Maravich card becomes fifth-most-expensive vintage (pre-1980) basketball card behind a 1948 Bowman George Mikan rookie card ($800,000 on eBay), a 1961 Fleer Wilt Chamberlain rookie card ($670,000, a private PWCC sale) and two Bill Russell rookie cards ($660,000 and $630,000, via PWCC and Heritage Auctions, respectively). The Maravich card from the highly sought-after set is the most expensive 1970 Topps basketball card of all time.
Along with the Maravich card, six other PSA 10 “tall boy” cards from 1969 were purchased Thursday for player-record prices: a Walt Frazier rookie card ($252,000), a Willis Reed rookie card ($150,000), a Nate Thurmond rookie card ($114,000), a Wes Unseld rookie card ($111,000) and non-rookie cards of Oscar Robertson ($186,000) and Jerry West ($180,000).