Brian Windhorst: The Kings really wanted Kris Murray from Iowa to pair with his brother, Keegan. They had the 24th pick and when Kris Murray went right in front of them, it was like, ‘Well, we couldn’t have the guy we wanted,’ so they traded the pick to Dallas for O-Max Prosper. They offloaded Richaun Holmes in the deal. That wasn’t something that they went into the draft like, ‘Oh, we’re going to make a move and get cap space.’ It was a draft-night maneuver and they saw an opportunity to get some flexibility and they did it.