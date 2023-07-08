“Being able to create financial flexibility moving forward was a major priority for us. The added flexibility will give us greater optionality as we look at opportunities to improve our team,” said Hawks General Manager Landry Fields.
July 7, 2023 | 8:42 pm EDT Update
Tim MacMahon: No. 3 overall pick Scoot Henderson had 15 points, 5 rebounds and 6 assists in 21 minutes before a right shoulder injury in his summer league opener. The Trail Blazers say he won’t return to the game.
David Hardisty: Amen Thompson in his #Rockets Summer League debut showcased his explosive athleticism and terrific passing ability. His numbers in 28 minutes: 16 points 6-13 FG (1-1 3P) 5 assists 4 rebounds 4 blocks 3 steals pic.twitter.com/7KrTC62oLT
David Hardisty: Jabari Smith scored 29 of his 33 points in the second half, including this unbelievable three at the BUZZER to win it! @RocketsWatch
Nets Daily: Jacque Vaughn says he’s looking forward to “spending time with the group,” adding to the belief that Nets are prioritizing continuity. Adds Mikal Bridges fits their timeline.
Jason Quick: Keon Johnson says he dislocated his right index finger in the Blazers Summer League opener. Says he is done for rest of tournament. Kid can’t catch a break.