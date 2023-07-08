Lauren L. Williams: Trae Young and Jalen Johnson first …

6 hours ago via WilliamsLaurenL

July 8, 2023 | 8:29 am EDT Update

Warriors, Dario Saric agree to one-year contract

Free agent forward Dario Saric has agreed on a one-year contract with the Golden State Warriors, agents Jeff Schwartz and Mike Lindeman of Excel Basketball told ESPN on Saturday morning. Saric, who played with the Oklahoma City Thunder and Phoenix Suns a year ago, had been one of the most sought-after players left on the market. At 6-foot-10, Saric gives the Warriors size and shooting off their bench.
2 hours ago via Adrian Wojnarowski @ ESPN

2 hours ago via hoopshype

2 hours ago via BasketNews_com

July 8, 2023 | 4:39 am EDT Update

Matisse Thybulle desperately wanted to join the Mavericks?

Thybulle signed a three-year, $33 million offer sheet with the Mavericks, but the Portland Trail Blazers matched it. “The vibe I’ve gotten is that Thybulle really did want to end up with Dallas,” Stein said on his podcast with Haynes. “This is something Thybulle’s been wanting even before this summer. Dallas has been talked about as a potential destination. The Mavericks have explored in the past pathways to trade for Thybulle.” Added Haynes: “Matisse desperately wanted to be a member of the Dallas Mavericks.”
6 hours ago via Ashish Mathur @ Heavy.com

