Thybulle signed a three-year, $33 million offer sheet with the Mavericks, but the Portland Trail Blazers matched it. “The vibe I’ve gotten is that Thybulle really did want to end up with Dallas,” Stein said on his podcast with Haynes. “This is something Thybulle’s been wanting even before this summer. Dallas has been talked about as a potential destination. The Mavericks have explored in the past pathways to trade for Thybulle.” Added Haynes: “Matisse desperately wanted to be a member of the Dallas Mavericks.”