Lauren L. Williams: Trae Young and Jalen Johnson first in for Hawks/Kings Summer League game. Johnson has been here since the previous game. pic.twitter.com/p5eVIjowSP
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
July 8, 2023 | 8:29 am EDT Update
Warriors, Dario Saric agree to one-year contract
Free agent forward Dario Saric has agreed on a one-year contract with the Golden State Warriors, agents Jeff Schwartz and Mike Lindeman of Excel Basketball told ESPN on Saturday morning. Saric, who played with the Oklahoma City Thunder and Phoenix Suns a year ago, had been one of the most sought-after players left on the market. At 6-foot-10, Saric gives the Warriors size and shooting off their bench.
HoopsHype: Victor Wembanyama: “Honestly, I didn’t really know what I was doing on the court tonight but it’s what I learn from for the next games. The important thing is to be ready for the season.” pic.twitter.com/WBsUNwBqxD
BasketNews: Spanish NT captain Rudy Fernandez said the Paris Olympic Games in 2024 will be his last tournament in his country’s jersey 👋🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/xGQnlIRSgi
BasketNews: No.77 Luka Doncic proposed to his girlfriend on 07/07 – congratulations! 🤓💍 pic.twitter.com/o3q48hfKWS
July 8, 2023 | 4:39 am EDT Update
Amen Thompson out for the remainder of Summer League?
Kelly Iko: Rockets very likely to keep Amen Thompson out for the remainder of Summer League, sources tell myself and @ShamsCharania. The No. 4 pick is scheduled for an MRI on his left ankle tomorrow morning.
Tim MacMahon: No. 4 overall pick Amen Thompson sprained his ankle, a Rockets source told ESPN. Not considered serious. He’ll speak to the media soon.
Matisse Thybulle desperately wanted to join the Mavericks?
Thybulle signed a three-year, $33 million offer sheet with the Mavericks, but the Portland Trail Blazers matched it. “The vibe I’ve gotten is that Thybulle really did want to end up with Dallas,” Stein said on his podcast with Haynes. “This is something Thybulle’s been wanting even before this summer. Dallas has been talked about as a potential destination. The Mavericks have explored in the past pathways to trade for Thybulle.” Added Haynes: “Matisse desperately wanted to be a member of the Dallas Mavericks.”
Marc Stein: NBA teams were notified tonight that Portland has formally matched Dallas’ three-year, $33.1 million offer sheet to restricted free agent Matisse Thybulle.