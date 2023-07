What did Mike Conley really change about your offense when he came in, and what are you looking to build on with him? Finch: The single biggest thing he changed is he elevated Rudy’s impact in it. His ability to play pick and roll with him and get everything out of it. Not just for Rudy, but for others as well as himself. That was something we were never quite able to maximize. We needed him to score. After about a handful of games, the gravity of D-Lo’s scoring, his shooting was gone. Teams were not respecting Mike as a scorer, even though he can score it. We needed him to be more aggressive. He did that.