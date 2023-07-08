In a cost-cutting move, the Atlanta Hawks are trading guard TyTy Washington Jr., and forwards Usman Garuba, Rudy Gay and a future second-round pick to the Oklahoma City Thunder for Patty Mills, sources told ESPN on Saturday. The Hawks will save $4.5 million in the salary on the deal and give the Thunder the second-round pick for taking on the additional salary. Both the Hawks and Thunder acquired Washington, Garuba and Mills along with second-round picks from Houston last week. It is unclear if either team will keep any of these players on their roster, especially the Thunder who now have 21 players under contract — the maximum allowed during the offseason.
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
July 8, 2023 | 7:21 pm EDT Update
Adrian Wojnarowski: Spurs coach Gregg Popovich’s new five-year deal is worth more than $80 million, sources tell ESPN. His deal resets the coaching market after Monty Williams’ recent six-year, $78.5 million deal with Detroit.
Memphis Grizzlies PR: The @memgrizz have acquired Josh Christopher from the Houston Rockets for Dillon Brooks (via sign-and-trade) in a five-team deal also involving the Atlanta Hawks, Oklahoma City Thunder and Los Angeles Clippers. pic.twitter.com/Qe1IMHk2xM
Anthony Slater: Jordan Poole: “I can text Steph. I can text Klay. I can call them. Have a conversation. That doesn’t leave. That doesn’t go anywhere. If anything, I just know their plays. The split actions.” pic.twitter.com/bQMV6Xe1bV
July 8, 2023 | 6:55 pm EDT Update
Jordan Poole on trade: 'I was kind of prepared something would happen'
Jason Dumas: Jordan Poole says he was “kind of” prepared to get traded. pic.twitter.com/6RyVMg23tx
Jordan Poole evades question about Draymond Green
Anthony Slater: Jordan Poole asked about the impact of the Draymond Green incident on the end of his time with the Warriors: “We’re in Washington now. Playing with Kuz. Great duo.” pic.twitter.com/HT9DAK7kjb
Jason Dumas: Jordan on his time in the Bay, his conversation with Steph post trade, and the Draymond incident (didn’t acknowledge it all as he rarely has: pic.twitter.com/xm4R9AkxOE