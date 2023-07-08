In a cost-cutting move, the Atlanta Hawks are trading g…

4 hours ago via Adrian Wojnarowski @ ESPN
In a cost-cutting move, the Atlanta Hawks are trading guard TyTy Washington Jr., and forwards Usman Garuba, Rudy Gay and a future second-round pick to the Oklahoma City Thunder for Patty Mills, sources told ESPN on Saturday. The Hawks will save $4.5 million in the salary on the deal and give the Thunder the second-round pick for taking on the additional salary. Both the Hawks and Thunder acquired Washington, Garuba and Mills along with second-round picks from Houston last week. It is unclear if either team will keep any of these players on their roster, especially the Thunder who now have 21 players under contract — the maximum allowed during the offseason.

July 8, 2023 | 7:21 pm EDT Update
July 8, 2023 | 6:55 pm EDT Update

1 hour ago via JDumasReports

