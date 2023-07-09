Andrew Lopez: NBA In-Season Tournament Eastern Conference groups: Group A: 76ers, Cavs, Hawks, Pacers, Pistons Group B: Bucks, Knicks, Heat, Wizards, Hornets Group C: Celtics, Nets, Raptors, Bulls, Magic
July 8, 2023 | 8:09 pm EDT Update
John Wall holding private workout for teams in Las Vegas
Chris Haynes: Five-time NBA All-Star guard John Wall is holding a private workout for multiple teams Sunday in Las Vegas, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. pic.twitter.com/cBQLnksVVA
Chris Finch on Rudy Gobert, KAT tandem: Both bigs need purpose at the same time on the court together
What are some things you’ve reflected on with the Rudy-Karl partnership. What do you want to accentuate more? What didn’t work? Finch: I think we have to be way more definitive with our spacing around Rudy in pick and roll and KAT in the post. That gives you two anchor points. Maybe in general, just a little more structured two-big spacing. Both bigs having a purpose at the same time.
What are the next steps for Ant? Finch: How do you manipulate the game with the ball in your hands. How do you read the defense. How do you understand this is what the defense is going to do to me? How do I best use it to our advantage? Maybe slowing down a little bit, processing a little bit earlier in the possession. Then I think he also has to learn how to close games better. He’s always going to be able to get to his step-back three, but is that the best shot for the best situation? Probably not. Mixing up how you attack and close in games.
Ant is playing for Team USA this summer, Rudy is playing for France and last year he came back and didn’t practice too much early on. Do you anticipate that being an issue in training camp? Finch: I trust our guys to come back in the right frame of mind. We do like it because they should be in shape. It’s the mental piece that’s the hardest for them. They have to start a new season all over again, and they got to be locked in. We can’t go into preseason looking for opportunities to rest our guys, because we got chemistry to build that we were never able to build last year. That’s a priority for all of us.
What did Mike Conley really change about your offense when he came in, and what are you looking to build on with him? Finch: The single biggest thing he changed is he elevated Rudy’s impact in it. His ability to play pick and roll with him and get everything out of it. Not just for Rudy, but for others as well as himself. That was something we were never quite able to maximize. We needed him to score. After about a handful of games, the gravity of D-Lo’s scoring, his shooting was gone. Teams were not respecting Mike as a scorer, even though he can score it. We needed him to be more aggressive. He did that.
Andrew Lopez: NBA In-season tournament groups Western Conference groups: Group A: Memphis, PHX, Lakers, Utah, Portland Group B: Denver, LAC, Pelicans, Mavs, Houston Group C: Kings, Warriors, Thunder, Wolves, Spurs