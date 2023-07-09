To create the groups, the NBA used a World Cup-style dr…

4 hours ago via Tim Bontemps @ ESPN
To create the groups, the NBA used a World Cup-style draw process, splitting each conference into five pots that were separated by last year’s regular-season standings. Pot 1 featured the teams that finished first through third — so, in the East, the Bucks, Celtics and 76ers; followed by teams 4-6 landing in Pot 2 (Cavaliers, Knicks and Nets); teams 7-9 landing in Pot 3 (Hawks, Heat, Raptors); teams 10-12 landing in Pot 4 (Bulls, Pacers and Wizards); and teams 13-15 landing in Pot 5 (Magic, Hornets and Pistons).

July 8, 2023 | 9:28 pm EDT Update

4 hours ago via ChrisBHaynes

That is when star big man Anthony Davis is up for a contract extension (he has until the start of the season to sign one) and there are indications that the Lakers are reluctant to give Davis an extension — unless he is reasonable. “They entered the summer with AD on the backburner,” one Western Conference exec told Heavy Sports. “They would like to keep it there, keep that extension on the backburner. They do not need to do it right away. I’d say they’re reluctant and you can understand that at this point.”
4 hours ago via Sean Deveney @ Heavy.com

4 hours ago via San Antonio Express-News

“I think he’s a little unique in that he obviously is a very good offensive player to help get the team organized, make sure everybody is where they’re supposed to be,” Stone said. “But he’s also someone that has really flourished off the ball, is a really talented 3-point shooter, and someone who has been truly excellent defensively. With Fred we feel like we’re really lucky we got somebody that really has a bunch of strengths and no weaknesses.
4 hours ago via Houston Chronicle

