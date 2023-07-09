To create the groups, the NBA used a World Cup-style draw process, splitting each conference into five pots that were separated by last year’s regular-season standings. Pot 1 featured the teams that finished first through third — so, in the East, the Bucks, Celtics and 76ers; followed by teams 4-6 landing in Pot 2 (Cavaliers, Knicks and Nets); teams 7-9 landing in Pot 3 (Hawks, Heat, Raptors); teams 10-12 landing in Pot 4 (Bulls, Pacers and Wizards); and teams 13-15 landing in Pot 5 (Magic, Hornets and Pistons).
July 8, 2023 | 9:28 pm EDT Update
Scoot Henderson will not play against Victor Wembanyama on Sunday
Chris Haynes: Portland Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson, the No. 3 pick, will sit out Sunday’s marquee matchup against No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama and San Antonio Spurs to rest shoulder, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. pic.twitter.com/iRWiHWYMHb
Dion Waiters and Harry Giles III plan to hold workouts for teams
Chris Haynes: Former first-round picks Dion Waiters and Harry Giles III will hold private workouts separately for NBA teams on Monday in Las Vegas, their agent Daniel Hazan of @hazansportsmgmt tells @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport.
Shams Charania: The Bucks are signing F Chris Livingston to a four-year, $7.7 million rookie deal, CEO of Klutch Sports Rich Paul and agent Brandon Cavanaugh tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. First two years guaranteed. It’s the largest ever total salary for the final pick in the NBA Draft.
That is when star big man Anthony Davis is up for a contract extension (he has until the start of the season to sign one) and there are indications that the Lakers are reluctant to give Davis an extension — unless he is reasonable. “They entered the summer with AD on the backburner,” one Western Conference exec told Heavy Sports. “They would like to keep it there, keep that extension on the backburner. They do not need to do it right away. I’d say they’re reluctant and you can understand that at this point.”
Wembanyama, 19, is well on his way to forming a tight bond with Popovich after the Spurs selected the 7-foot-3 Frenchman last month. “Honest relationship,” Wembanyama said recently when asked what kind of relationship he wants to have with Popovich. “I’ve had coaches who didn’t always tell me the truth, and I hated that. I’m confident that when I get the chance to get coached by coach Popovich, he doesn’t lie to his players. He tells the truth. “Sometimes it’s harsh, it’s hard, but this is what I want.”
“From our perspective, (Brooks’) body of work is something we’ve paid attention to and thought highly of. He has consistently guarded the opposing team’s best player and done as good a job as possible. That’s obviously a very valuable trait and the teams he was on were very good defensively and he was a huge part of it.”
“I think he’s a little unique in that he obviously is a very good offensive player to help get the team organized, make sure everybody is where they’re supposed to be,” Stone said. “But he’s also someone that has really flourished off the ball, is a really talented 3-point shooter, and someone who has been truly excellent defensively. With Fred we feel like we’re really lucky we got somebody that really has a bunch of strengths and no weaknesses.