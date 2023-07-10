5 hours ago via Atlanta Hawks @ NBA.com

July 9, 2023 | 10:41 pm EDT Update

PJ Washington to sign qualifying offer with Charlotte?

There has been some progress on a new contract for P.J. Washington in Charlotte, but there is still a gap between the sides. Washington would be willing to sign the qualifying offer, a source told Heavy Sports, if that gap can’t be bridged, and take his chances on unrestricted free agency in what should be a richer market in 2024.
3 hours ago via Sean Deveney @ Heavy.com

Another factor, too, as a source pointed out: The Hornets could soon have a new owner once Michael Jordan’s shares in the team are transferred to the group led by Gabe Plotkin and Rick Schnall. Having just dropped $3 billion to get the Hornets, they figure to be more willing to spend for an up-and-coming 25-year old like Washington.
3 hours ago via Sean Deveney @ Heavy.com

Rachel Nichols: Spoke to Joel Embiid about James Harden’s trade request – Embiid said he’s hopeful Harden’s “mindset can be changed.” The two were partying with @MichaelRubin last night at the @Fanatics/@TheNBPA Summer League blowout.

3 hours ago via Twitter

July 9, 2023 | 8:42 pm EDT Update

Sean Marks on Ben Simmons: The hope is that he returns to that All-Star level of play

Erik Slater: Sean Marks on expectations for Ben Simmons next season: “I think the hope is that he returns to that (All-Star) level of play. I mean, if he was 35 years old, I wouldn’t honestly be able to tell you that. But I think knowing that he’s mid-20s and he has still hopefully not reached his prime, we’ve gotta make sure he can get back out there and get back to that form. And hopefully we see we see his game even evolve past that. But health is going to be the key to him.”
5 hours ago via erikslater_

