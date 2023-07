Erik Slater: Sean Marks on expectations for Ben Simmons next season: “I think the hope is that he returns to that (All-Star) level of play. I mean, if he was 35 years old, I wouldn’t honestly be able to tell you that. But I think knowing that he’s mid-20s and he has still hopefully not reached his prime, we’ve gotta make sure he can get back out there and get back to that form. And hopefully we see we see his game even evolve past that. But health is going to be the key to him.”