The Atlanta Hawks have signed guard Dejounte Murray to a contract extension, the team announced today.
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
July 9, 2023 | 10:41 pm EDT Update
76ers match Paul Reed's offer sheet with Utah
Adrian Wojnarowski: The 76ers are matching Paul Reed’s three-year, $23M offer sheet with the Jazz, sources tell ESPN. Per sheet’s terms, Sixers must guarantee last two years of Reed’s deal if they win the opening round of playoffs this season.
PJ Washington to sign qualifying offer with Charlotte?
There has been some progress on a new contract for P.J. Washington in Charlotte, but there is still a gap between the sides. Washington would be willing to sign the qualifying offer, a source told Heavy Sports, if that gap can’t be bridged, and take his chances on unrestricted free agency in what should be a richer market in 2024.
Another factor, too, as a source pointed out: The Hornets could soon have a new owner once Michael Jordan’s shares in the team are transferred to the group led by Gabe Plotkin and Rick Schnall. Having just dropped $3 billion to get the Hornets, they figure to be more willing to spend for an up-and-coming 25-year old like Washington.
Rachel Nichols: Spoke to Joel Embiid about James Harden’s trade request – Embiid said he’s hopeful Harden’s “mindset can be changed.” The two were partying with @MichaelRubin last night at the @Fanatics/@TheNBPA Summer League blowout.
July 9, 2023 | 8:42 pm EDT Update
Sean Marks on Ben Simmons: The hope is that he returns to that All-Star level of play
Erik Slater: Sean Marks on expectations for Ben Simmons next season: “I think the hope is that he returns to that (All-Star) level of play. I mean, if he was 35 years old, I wouldn’t honestly be able to tell you that. But I think knowing that he’s mid-20s and he has still hopefully not reached his prime, we’ve gotta make sure he can get back out there and get back to that form. And hopefully we see we see his game even evolve past that. But health is going to be the key to him.”
Stefan Bondy: Sean Marks said Ben Simmons is not yet playing 3 on 3 or 5 on 5. Still, the hope is Simmons is ready “very, very soon.” Simmons hasn’t played since Feb. 15.
Brian Lewis: Marks on Ben Simmons not playing in the #FIBA World Cup: “This particular summer he just ran out of time. It just wasn’t the right thing to do to put him out there without playing and rushing it….This was made in Brooklyn’s best interest and Ben’s longterm health.” #Nets
Brian Lewis: Marks on Kyrie Irving getting a 3-year deal in Dallas: “When players leave here and go somewhere else, it’s a different environment, its a different opportunity for them. We wish them all, I wish Kyrie well & the #Mavericks well. We’re obviously at a different timeline.” #Nets