What can you say about Victor as a person? In my 30 years of being an agent, there have been a lot of smart kids — very interesting, mature, charismatic players. But Victor is unique. I’m just giving you an example. He was in Dallas last year for four months. And so, I invite him to go out to get a meal. We ask him a lot of questions to get to know him more for almost 2½ hours. Two days later, he calls me says, ‘Can we go dine again?’ And then he was asking me questions for hours. That’s Victor. He’s a bright kid. Good head on his shoulders. Wise. I told him, ‘You’re not 19, you’re 35 years old.’ Smart.