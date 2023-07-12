Yet for the steady stream of incremental updates on Lillard’s Miami-or-bust saga, even with Blazers general manager Joe Cronin addressing reporters during a news conference this week, Lillard’s unsettled future did not bring many theatrics on the ground in Las Vegas. There was no substantiated word of significant talks between Portland and Miami.
There were no eye-raising courtside seating arrangements, like, say, Lillard’s agent, Aaron Goodwin, being noticeably stationed with the Heat’s front-office luminaries.