Teague then detailed his first encounter with McGrady, who showed up to practice with a sense of entitlement. “You know, I’m a fan, so I’m like, ‘Damn. That’s T-Mac in the Maybach with some big ass Gucci clothes on,” Teague shared. Later in the practice, Teague felt disrespected by how McGrady scoffed at finding out Jeff was the Hawks’ starting point guard. As a result, Teague claims he spent the rest of the year “talking shit” to his elder by reminding T-Mac that he wasn’t on the same level as generational peers such as Kobe Bryant and LeBron James.
July 12, 2023 | 9:20 pm EDT Update
LeBron James announces he's not retiring at the ESPYs
Malika Andrews: LeBron James at the ESPYs, after winning Best Record-Breaking Performance: “The day I can’t give the game everything on the floor is the day I’ll be done …. But lucky for you guys, that day is not today.”
Optimism that Portland will find a first-round pick for Tyler Herro in potential Lillard deal
For the Blazers’ hopes of finding a multi-team package with Miami, there is optimism among league personnel that Portland will find at least a first-round pick from another franchise that’s more keen to welcome Tyler Herro. Although outside of early rumblings about Brooklyn and Chicago, the only team even loosely connected as a Herro suitor has been Utah.
There’s been league-wide speculation that Brooklyn has looked into adding Herro as an effort to offload Ben Simmons. However the Nets, league sources told Yahoo Sports, have not held any meaningful trade conversation regarding Simmons and this Lillard-to-Miami blockbuster.
Yet for the steady stream of incremental updates on Lillard’s Miami-or-bust saga, even with Blazers general manager Joe Cronin addressing reporters during a news conference this week, Lillard’s unsettled future did not bring many theatrics on the ground in Las Vegas. There was no substantiated word of significant talks between Portland and Miami. There were no eye-raising courtside seating arrangements, like, say, Lillard’s agent, Aaron Goodwin, being noticeably stationed with the Heat’s front-office luminaries.
Aside from Lillard and Harden, Pascal Siakam has been certified as the next biggest trade name on the league’s unforgiving rumor mill. Siakam’s absence also became another hot topic of Summer League. The All-NBA talent has made notable yearly appearances around the event to practice with Raptors teammates and watch Toronto’s exhibition games. It doesn’t appear to be a coincidence the 29-year-old veteran is skipping out the same summer he has an undetermined contract situation and an undetermined city to call home.
For the last year and change, the Pacers have earnestly explored any starting-level, modern power forwards across the NBA, from Tobias Harris to Harrison Barnes to Siakam’s teammate, O.G Anunoby, sources said.
Phoenix has continued to explore trade scenarios regarding reserve guard Cam Payne, league sources told Yahoo Sports, and Indiana point guard TJ McConnell has been one player on the Suns’ radar. There was some talk around Summer League about a developing multi-team trade discussion.
Maybe there’s some business to be done with the Knicks. Rival front offices continue to say New York remains engaged on trade avenues for veteran shooter Evan Fournier, and the Knicks are amenable to doing so as part of multi-team frameworks, sources said.