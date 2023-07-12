According to Teague, the pair clashed due to McGrady's …

July 12, 2023 | 9:20 pm EDT Update

Optimism that Portland will find a first-round pick for Tyler Herro in potential Lillard deal

Yet for the steady stream of incremental updates on Lillard’s Miami-or-bust saga, even with Blazers general manager Joe Cronin addressing reporters during a news conference this week, Lillard’s unsettled future did not bring many theatrics on the ground in Las Vegas. There was no substantiated word of significant talks between Portland and Miami. There were no eye-raising courtside seating arrangements, like, say, Lillard’s agent, Aaron Goodwin, being noticeably stationed with the Heat’s front-office luminaries.
Aside from Lillard and Harden, Pascal Siakam has been certified as the next biggest trade name on the league’s unforgiving rumor mill. Siakam’s absence also became another hot topic of Summer League. The All-NBA talent has made notable yearly appearances around the event to practice with Raptors teammates and watch Toronto’s exhibition games. It doesn’t appear to be a coincidence the 29-year-old veteran is skipping out the same summer he has an undetermined contract situation and an undetermined city to call home.
