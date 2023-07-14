Greg Brown had his son doing basketball drills before he was 6 years old, which he questioned at the time. But he gets it now, though he hasn’t yet matched Bryant’s intensity when it comes to practicing his craft. “I’m not that level yet. I’m trying to get there,” Brown told Andscape at the NBA summer league. “But he’s one of a kind.” The Kobe name, though, is not a burden. Bufkin and Brown say it’s a motivator to be the best possible competitor. Growing up with the name was “all positive” for Bufkin, though Brown faced his fair share of haters. “You think you Kobe?” he was asked rhetorically when people learned his name. But Brown always had a comeback ready. “I never tried to be Kobe,” he said. “They ain’t either. No one’s ever going to be Kobe.”
Jaylen Brown expected to sign biggest contract in NBA history worth up to $304 million, $70 million on final year alone
Adrian Wojnarowski on Jaylen Brown extension talks: It’s going to take more time. Brown and his agent have been talking with Brad Stevens, with Boston. Brown is leaving the country on Players’ Association business. They’re expected to re-engage again when he gets back. This is a deal that would be the richest contract in NBA history, it could be worth up to $304 million. In the final year of that deal, Brown will be making $70 million. When you’re negotiating contracts, it isn’t just ‘Hey, are we gonna give him the full amount, the max number?’ There are trade kickers that could be in the deal, player option years in a deal, payment schedule – there are a number of other things that go beyond the super-max Jaylen Brown is eligible for. These sides will continue to talk and they have a lot of runway this summer to get to a deal.
Gabe Vincent on Heat beating Celtics in ECF: It almost seemed to me they had something going on over there
In an interview on the Old Man and The Three podcast, ex-Heat guard Gabe Vincent spoke about Miami’s win over the Celtics back in the East Finals and highlighted some revealing issues that may have held Boston back in the matchup. “I think first off, Boston is a hell of a team and was a hell of a team these last two years,” Vincent said. “Tatum and Brown raise a lot of havoc for the defense. “It almost seemed like to me, truthfully, they had something going on over there. Despite our gameplan, so much has to go right to win in this league and if you aren’t fully right internally, it shows in different ways.”
“I obviously don’t know if they were or weren’t right internally but that was my feel I had,” Vincent. “There were moments of attack, you get the right matchup and you attack. Jimmy leading the way with his paint touches and Bam being aggressive and keeping them out of transition. That was a huge one for us. If we can get you into the half court, we have a chance. “I think last year, they were better defensively when we lost to them in the East Finals. This past year, something didn’t seem as right whether it was their rotations or connectivity, whatever the case may be. I think any bit of weakness we saw, we jumped on it.”
The Phoenix Suns and Mercury are moving forward with their partnership with Gray Television, Inc. to create new distribution channels for games starting next season after Diamond Sports declined to match the deal. Here’s what you need to know. The Gray Television deal will give more than 2.8 million homes in Arizona access to Suns and Mercury games for free (either on television or via streaming), owner Matt Ishbia said in a statement Friday. Arizona’s Family will be the local broadcasting partner and will show non-nationally televised games to viewers on Arizona’s Family television stations KTVK (3TV) and KPHE (Arizona’s Family Sports), the teams announced.
Clutch Points: Stephen Curry drains this putt from WAY downtown while looking away 🔥 (via @NBCSports) pic.twitter.com/WC7cLTGVXg
July 14, 2023 | 5:07 pm EDT Update
Daryl Morey asking price for James Harden 'exorbitant' right now, teams not engaging
Adrian Wojnarowski on James Harden trade update: The James Harden situation in terms of where we are in the calendar in July. It feels a lot like what Daryl Morey was doing with Ben Simmons a couple of years ago. His asking price is exorbitant. Teams are not engaging the Sixers with the kind of asks Daryl Morey is asking for in exchange for James Harden. So that’s where Daryl Morey always starts with trade talks – really high. And then over time perhaps, you work him back down. But like with Simmons, there’s hope from the Sixers that eventually at some point, they can get James Harden on board about being in Philadelphia on the final year of his deal, this opt-in that he did at $35.5 million. Now, they may get to training camp and it may look different to Philly. They may have a James Harden who’s not as enthusiastic about his return as they are. And then maybe they’ll get more serious about it but right now, I think the Harden talks, like Lillard, are gonna linger into the summer.
Doc Rivers doesn't know if he'll return to coaching in the NBA: I'm just gonna enjoy life
Doc Rivers says he has no idea if he’ll ever return to an NBA sideline … the coaching great tells TMZ Sports his future in the sport is completely up in the air. We spoke with Rivers — who was recently let go from his gig with the Philadelphia 76ers — outside Jon & Vinny’s in LA this week … and he made it clear his main focus is enjoying his recently-cleared schedule. “I don’t know what I’m gonna do,” Rivers told us. “I’m just gonna enjoy life.”